With Jin and J-Hope already being released from their mandatory military term in 2024, the rest of their team members will be getting a discharge in just the next 3 months

BTS members

Listen to this article BTS reunion loading! HYBE plans a big comeback for the band, ARMY says, ‘Oh my goooood’ x 00:00

It's gonna happen! Each and every BTS fan's dream will come true. In 2025, the BTS group will reunite, and reports suggest that HYBE is preparing for the grand reunion in full swing. The CEO of HYBE has reportedly assured that "BTS members will return after completing their military service." With Jin and J-Hope already being released from their mandatory military term in 2024, the rest of their team members will be getting a discharge in just the next 3 months.

ADVERTISEMENT

With all the band members finishing their mandatory military term by June 2025, it is going to be a grand comeback. As per reports, the HYBE CEO shared, "BTS members will return after completing their military service, and they will need time to prepare. We are preparing by discussing with top-tier composers, but the artists need to think carefully and prepare. Usually, we work on a song, release an album, and then go on a tour, but since BTS has already risen to become top global artists, we are continuing to discuss their vision and next steps, so we need to think about the direction of this and align it with them."

ARMY rejoice as BTS members’ set to reunite

As this news of the BTS members' reunion came out, ARMY started dropping exciting messages. One wrote, "This makes me happy! I was afraid the company would force them into activities right away and milk as much content out of them as possible. They need to get to come home and rest and reflect first, really thankful for that. We'll still get content, it just would be different." "BTS REUNION SOON OHMYGOOODD," another one commented. Another fan shared, "Let my boys decide whatever they want to do ahhhhhhhhhh their comeback is near woah it feels so different, just 82 days. I just need one Weverse live with 7 heads."

About BTS J-hope’s solo tour

The Hope on the Stage tour marks a significant moment in the BTS member’s career as he resumed his professional life following mandatory military enlistment. J-Hope is the second member of BTS to return after his military service, with Jin, the eldest member of the group who returned in June 2024.

BTS Jin’s life after military discharge

Jin was discharged from the military in June, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary. He conducted a meet and greet with fans, collaborated with luxury brands, and also became the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he discussed his new album ‘Happy’ and even performed the song ‘Running Wild’ which marked his solo debut on the chat show.

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.