BTS Jin can be seen keeping up with his “worldwide handsome” tag as he suited up for the wedding. A video of his speech for the couple has also hit the viral note

BTS' Jin Pic/Facebook

Listen to this article BTS Jin turns MC for personal trainer's wedding, check out his adorable speech for bride and groom x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin turned MC once again, this time for his personal trainer’s wedding. The K-pop idol’s pictures with the bride and groom went viral on social media. Jin can be seen keeping up with his “worldwide handsome” tag as he suited up for the intimate event. A video of his speech for the couple has also hit the viral note.

ADVERTISEMENT

BTS Jin’s speech at his personal trainer’s wedding

A viral video shows Jin saying, “I sincerely wish that the life the bride and groom build together will always be filled with laughter and happiness. With this, I declare that this marriage has been truthfully and harmoniously made and that these two have become husband and wife.” Watch the video below.

🐹 I sincerely wish that the life the bride and groom build together will always be filled with laughter and happiness. With this, I declare that this marriage has been truthfully and harmoniously made, and that these two have become husband and wife.



March 28, 2025

Kim… https://t.co/IOZcNkHEO3 — 안경쓱찐 (@jjjin__1204) March 28, 2025

BTS Jin wants to have a family of his own

In an earlier interview, BTS’ Jin was asked about his plans for the next couple of years as he has marked 12 years since his debut as a K-pop idol. The worldwide handsome replied, “The members and I talk this often. We'd like to be on stage until we can't move. We'll each have our life but we'll also go on stage together. And if we have our own family, we can bring them and go perform together. We're talking about 10, 20, 30 years from now. I want to be on stage when I'm 50.”

BTS Jin’s life after military discharge

Jin was discharged from the military in June, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary. He conducted a meet and greet with fans, collaborated with luxury brands, and also became the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics. He appeared on The Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon where he discussed his new album ‘Happy’ and even performed the song ‘Running Wild’ which marked his solo debut on the chat show.

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.