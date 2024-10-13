At this intimate affair, South Korean boy band BTS member Jin donned the MC's hat and grabbed eyeballs with his endearing speech, all while wearing a stunning suit

BTS' Jin Pic/X

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin, discharged from his military service a couple of months ago, returned to his ‘worldwide handsome’ aura as he attended his best friend’s wedding. At this intimate affair, Jin donned the MC's hat and grabbed eyeballs with his endearing speech, all while wearing a stunning suit.

Tennis coach's IG story: Seokjin MCed one of his best friend's wedding today

"Loyal man. The most handsome wedding MC in the world"

The groom walked to #TheAstronaut song

🐹Hello, Kim Seokjin aka BTS Jin, who is a good friend of the groom and will Mc the ceremony.

BTS’ Jin gives adorable speech at best friend’s wedding

The visuals shared by Jin’s tennis coach show the “most handsome wedding MC in the world”. The groom made his entrance on Jin’s song ‘ The Astronaut’.

Jin began his speech by saying, “Dear wedding guests, on behalf of both families, I would like to express our deepest gratitude to everyone here for gracing this wedding with your presence despite your busy schedules. Today’s ceremony will proceed in a special way, centered on the groom and bride without the officiant as they vow their love to one another. With that in mind, we ask for your more warm applause to make this occasion even more meaningful. Thank you.”

He added, “Doesn’t the groom look wonderful today? Even I’ve rarely seen him like this. It seems he really put in some extra effort (in his look)! Now, groom, are you ready? Yes, that energetic voice sounds great. Then, let us begin. Groom, enter! I hope both bride and groom will remember this moment and have a marriage full of love. This is a precious moment where a new beginning unfolds before the two of you. Now, for the bright future of the groom and bride, march forward together!”

BTS’ Jin’s journey post-military

Jin was the first one to get discharged from mandatory military service in June. The occasion was even more special as it coincided with the group’s 11th debut anniversary. Jin signed up in December 2022 and was out by June 2025. Upon his discharge, Jin hugged 1000 lucky fans as a part of his meet and greet session. It was the biggest highlight of the FESTA celebrations.

Jin became the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics and also attended the 2024 Paris Fashion Week as Gucci’s ambassador. He is said to be the mystery guest alongside Coldplay at their 4-day concert in Goyang Stadium, Seoul. The shows will take place in 2025 on April 16, 18, 19, and 22.