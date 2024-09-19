Breaking News
Updated on: 19 September,2024 03:15 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

For those unversed, Jin, who collaborated with the British rock band Coldplay for his song ‘Astronaut’ might make a surprise entrance on stage during their concert in Seoul

BTS' Jin, Chris Martin from Coldplay Pic/Facebook, AFP

British rock band Coldplay unveiled its Asia tour dates on Thursday. The group comprising Chris Martin, Guy Berryman, Phil Harvey, Will Champion, and Jonny Buckland, is set to take the stage in India, Abu Dhabi, and Seoul in 2025. While Indian fans are ecstatic about their return to Mumbai after nine years, the BTS ARMY in Seoul can’t keep calm as a member will supposedly be the mystery guest during one of their shows. 






BTS’ Jin to perform with Coldplay in 2025? 

South Korean boy band BTS’ eldest member Jin, who was recently discharged after completing his mandatory military service, is said to be the mystery guest alongside Coldplay at their 4-day concert in Goyang Stadium, Seoul. The shows will take place in 2025 on April 16, 18, 19, and 22. For those unversed, Jin, who collaborated with the band for his song "Astronaut" might make a surprise entrance on stage. 

 
 
 
 
 
View this post on Instagram
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Coldplay (@coldplay)

BTS ARMY reacts to Jin being Coldplay’s mystery guest 

One user wrote, “April 2025... well Jin is already out. So no points for guessing who it will be. The Astronaut performance coming soon.”

“Just like Europeans are going to be fighting got London tickets, everyone's going to be fighting for Seoul tickets to see Jin,” added another

One user commented, “And their album is called MOON MUSIC?! oh it's perfect awww
and surprise announced like this Jin is probably gonna sing more songs.”

About Coldplay’s ‘Music Of The Spheres’ tour 

"Music Of The Spheres World Tour 2025" will commence on October 30 at the Marvel Stadium in Melbourne, Australia, and will conclude on August 31, 2025, with a show at the Wembley Stadium in London, the UK.

Coldplay's upcoming new album is titled "Moon Music", which will be released on October 4. It will set new standards for sustainability, with each LP made from 100 percent recycled plastic bottles (nine per record).

Besides performing several hits from "Music Of The Spheres" and new singles "We Pray" and "feelslikeimfallinginlove" from their upcoming album "Moon Music", Coldplay will also perform songs, including "Yellow", "The Scientist", "Clocks", "Fix You", "Viva La Vida", "Paradise", "A Sky Full Of Stars" and "Adventure Of A Lifetime".

(With inputs from PTI)

