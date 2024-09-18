BTS' Jin was spotted at the Incheon airport in a black denim co-ord set. He waved at the fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him. Jin even bowed down and thanked them

BTS' Jin Pic/X

In August, South Korean boy band BTS’s eldest member, Jin, was named the luxury brand Gucci's global ambassador. The K-pop idol, who resumed his professional life after returning from mandatory military service, was spotted at the Incheon airport on Wednesday morning as he headed to Italy for the Milan Fashion Week 2024.

BTS’ Jin heads to Italy for Milan Fashion Week 2024

Jin was spotted at the Incheon airport in a black denim co-ord set. He waved at the fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him. Jin even bowed down and thanked them. Taking to Weverse, Jin wrote, “Hello it's Jin, been a while are you enjoying your chuseok!? I've been cooking, eating, and spending time with family! now at the airport to fly to Milan. It's my first invitation to this sort of event so I'm nervous to the core (kidding not nervous at all) ok be back soon!”

BTS’ Jin makes Gucci’s brand site crash

After Jin was announced as the global face, the system received unusual traffic, leading to Gucci's Japanese website temporarily crashing. The BTS star, who has joined Alia Bhatt, Dakota Johnson, Hanni, Lee Jung Jae, Park Gyu Young, and Jay Park as the brand’s face, shared that "it is meaningful and thrilling to be a part of such a house."

BTS’ Jin scripted history at the 2024 Paris Olympics

Jin, who is back from the military is leaving no stone unturned to make up for the lost time on the professional front. From marking his return with a meet and greet to becoming the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the eldest member of the group is unstoppable.

BTS’ Jin is back at making music

In 2022, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook decided to take some time off as a group and focus on their solo projects. Jin, who is back at the grind told Harper’s Bazaar Korea, "When I work on solo songs, I usually start from thoughts like, 'This might be fun to try,' or 'This would suit me well.' In a way, I don't necessarily want to make it obvious, but I think I write songs with the mindset of wanting to express those emotions that inevitably show through in some way. I'm not sure if my true feelings come across 100% though."