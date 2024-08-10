Well, well, when it comes to Jin, an overwhelming response was quite evident. This is not the first time this has happened

BTS member Jin in is now Gucci's global ambasador

BTS' Jin was recently announced as the brand ambassador for Gucci. It was on August 8 when Gucci revealed him as their global face. This news made the ARMY go crazy as they bombarded the site with an overwhelming response, resulting in a site crash. Yes, you heard that right! After Jin was announced as the global face, the system received unusual traffic, leading to Gucci's Japanese website temporarily crashing.

Well, well, when it comes to Jin, an overwhelming response was quite evident. This is not the first time this has happened; a similar situation occurred earlier with FRED. It was reported that after the vocalist was announced as their brand ambassador, the website witnessed an unusual surge in traffic, leading to a temporary crash.

As soon as the news of the site crash went viral, BTS ARMY started reacting to it. While some called it the "Jin Impact," others warned sites to brace themselves as this is the new normal.

Jin on joining Gucci

Jin has worn Gucci multiple times, and according to WWD, he calls it "iconic." The BTS star, who has joined Alia Bhatt, Dakota Johnson, Hanni, Lee Jung Jae, Park Gyu Young, and Jay Park as the brand’s face, shared that "it is meaningful and thrilling to be a part of such a house."

About BTS Jin

Boy band BTS member Jin made history as he became the first Korean singer to participate as the torchbearer at the Paris Olympics 2024. The eldest member of the septet kicked off the torch relay at the Louvre Pyramid Museum. BigHit took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture of Jin holding the torch and wearing white athleisure.

While speaking to a media outlet, Jin said, “I am so honored to be able to participate in the torch relay. And to the ARMYs who made it possible for me to bear the torch, I really want to express my sincere gratitude.”

A viral video showed the organizers playing “Super Tuna” before the ceremony could commence. Fans gathered to watch Jin in person cheered as loudly as they could for their favorite idol, which led to him bursting into laughter and joining in by clapping his hands in the air.

At the Paris Olympics 2024, South Korea has sent approximately 142 athletes to compete in 21 sports such as badminton, taekwondo, archery, and fencing, among others. The torch relay began in April. The Paris Olympics began on July 26 and will conclude on August 11.