Paris Olympics 2024: BTS's Jin to participate as the torchbearer?

BTS member Jin recently returned home in South Korea after serving his mandatory duty in the country's military. He is already flooded with work opportunities as fans are excited to see him back. Reportedly, the eldest member of the Korean band will carry the torch for the 2024 Paris Summer Olympics. Scheduled for July 27, this prestigious event will see South Korea sending approximately 142 athletes to compete in 21 sports such as badminton, taekwondo, archery, and fencing among others.

As per reports, Jin will travel to France for this honour and will be joined by 11000 torchbearers including astronauts, prominent athletes, Holocaust survivors, and relatives of victims of the Nice terror attack and others. The Paris Olympic torch, which was lit in Greece, made its way to France last month. The torch's journey will span 400 locations, covering a distance of around 12,000 kilometers.

While the reports are doing the rounds, Jin's agency HYBE told Sports Chosun that every information related to the Olympics must undergo thorough consultation with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) before being disclosed. We will organize and announce our position on the torch relay soon." the representative said in an official statement.

About Jin's discharge

BTS member Jin has finished his time in the military. He signed up in December 2022 and has now wrapped up his mandatory service. The ceremony where he was discharged was emotional, touching not only fans who were eager for his return but also Kim Seok-jin himself.

During his live session on Weverse, Jin admitted he cried a lot at the discharge ceremony, “I cried twice today. I told my juniors who were with me for 1 year and 4 months, to not cry cause I won’t be able to not cry if they do but they ended up sobbing so there was no way I couldn’t cry,” he confessed.

The visuals captured made everyone emotional. Jin reunited with his bandmates and said goodbye to his fellow soldiers, making all ARMYs teary-eyed too. In one video, the K-pop star was captured embracing his bodyguard. Take a look:

