The surrender of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, their first loss in the marquee series in a decade, was reportedly the final blow that triggered the BCCI’s decision

Indian cricketers (L-R) Yashasvi Jaiswal, Ravindra Jadeja, batting coach Abhishek Nayar and Axar Patel arrive for a practice session (Pic: AFP)

Listen to this article Team India turmoil? Possible reasons behind BCCI's coaching overhaul x 00:00

The BCCI has initiated a sweeping shake-up of the Indian men’s cricket team’s support staff following a disappointing end to the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) cycle. Assistant coach Abhishek Nayar has been relieved of his duties just eight months after his appointment, with fielding coach T. Dilip and strength and conditioning coach Soham Desai also shown the door.

ADVERTISEMENT

India’s decline in form during the final stretch of the WTC, where they lost six of their last ten Tests, including a 0-3 whitewash at home against New Zealand and a 1-3 defeat in Australia, ultimately cost them a spot in the WTC final. The surrender of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, their first loss in the marquee series in a decade, was reportedly the final blow that triggered the BCCI’s decision.

While the official announcement is still awaited, Mid-Day outlines four possible reasons behind the changes:

The Border-Gavaskar Trophy debacle

Despite a promising start with a win in Perth, India faltered in the remainder of the Australia tour. Senior players like Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli failed to deliver, and the team suffered a comprehensive 1-3 series loss. Rohit’s decision to drop himself from the final Test due to poor form highlighted the crisis. The slump had begun earlier when New Zealand stunned India with a historic 3-0 sweep at home.

Dressing room leaks

Reports of Gautam Gambhir’s fiery post-match team address following the Melbourne Test being leaked to the media caused serious concern. Gambhir publicly criticised the breach, passing it off as 'speculation'. He later pointed fingers at batter Sarfaraz Khan during a review meeting, which underscored a lack of cohesion and trust within the dressing room.

The 'KKR touch' factor

Gambhir’s appointment as head coach brought in key KKR personnel, Nayar, Morne Morkel, and Ryan ten Doeschate, raising eyebrows within the BCCI. While the trio had recently helped KKR win IPL 2024, the perception of a franchise-dominated environment didn’t sit well with board officials. Tensions escalated during the Australia tour, reportedly due to discipline-related issues.

Streamlining support staff

The BCCI’s new operational guidelines advocate for discipline and logistical efficiency. Support staff tenures have been capped at three years. With Dilip and Desai exceeding that mark, their exits were imminent. Adrian Le Roux, India’s first-ever S&C coach, is expected to return for a second stint, replacing Desai.