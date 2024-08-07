BTS' Jin was named Gucci's global brand ambassador on Wednesday, and this news elicited hilarious reactions from the ARMY

BTS member Jin in is now Gucci's global ambasador

K-pop star Kim Seok-jin, known as BTS' Jin, has added another feather to his hat. The pop star, who has recently been discharged from the military, was announced as the global brand ambassador for Maison FRED and named Gucci's global brand ambassador on Wednesday.

Jin, who was also the torchbearer for South Korea at the Paris Olympics 2024, has received a lot of gifts from the luxury brand, pictures of which went viral earlier. The luxury label Gucci's creative director, Sabato De Sarno, shared in a statement, "His warm and kind personality is truly magnetic, and his style is simply unique."

"He is a generous and extraordinary artist who is able to move people with his music, which makes us even more honoured to share this journey with him," Sabato further added. Jin has worn Gucci multiple times, and as per WWD, he calls it 'iconic.' The BTS star, who will be joining Alia Bhatt, Dakota Johnson, Hanni, Lee Jung Jae, Park Gyu Young, and Jay Park as the brand's face, shared that "it is meaningful and thrilling to be a part of such a house."

As the news spread, ARMY reacted to Jin becoming the global brand ambassador of Gucci. One wrote, "Finally the announcement... It has been on the way for so long...". "so muchhh handsome look I cantt he is so much handsome I want him," another wrote. A third user said, "Everyone lets act surprised (sic)"

About BTS Jin

Boy band BTS member Jin scripted history as he became the first Korean singer to participate as the torchbearer at the Paris Olympics 2024. The eldest member among the septet kicked off the torch relay at the Louvre Pyramid Museum. BigHit took to X, formerly Twitter, and shared a picture of Jin holding the torch and wearing white athleisure.

While speaking to a media outlet, Jin said, “I am so honoured to be able to participate in the torch relay. And to the ARMYs, who made it possible for me to bear the torch, I really want to express my sincere gratitude.”

A viral video showed the organizers playing “Super Tuna” before the ceremony could commence. Fans gathered to watch Jin in person cheered as loudly as they could for their favourite idol, which led to him bursting into laughter and joining in by clapping his hands in the air.

At the Paris Olympics 2024, South Korea has sent approximately 142 athletes to compete in 21 sports such as badminton, taekwondo, archery, and fencing, among others. The torch relay began in April. The Paris Olympics began on July 26 and will conclude on August 11.