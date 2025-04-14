The train services were delayed for over an hour after a banner got stuck on the overhead electric wires, bringing trains to a halt

The incident happened around 3:44 pm on the down Harbour line between CSMT and Panvel. Pic/ A commuter

Listen to this article Harbour line train services disrupted after banner falls on overhead wires between Mankhurd and Vashi stations x 00:00

The Mumbai local train services on the Harbour line of Central Railway were disrupted on Monday afternoon after banner falls on overhead wires between Mankhurd and Vashi stations.

ADVERTISEMENT

The train services were delayed for over an hour after a banner got stuck on the overhead electric wires, bringing trains to a halt.

According to a Central Railway spokesperson, the incident happened around 3:44 pm on the down Harbour line between CSMT and Panvel. A Belapur-bound local train was stopped between Mankhurd and Vashi stations after the banner flew onto the live overhead wires.

To safely remove the banner, the power supply to the wires had to be switched off, which caused several trains to get delayed and bunch up on the tracks, he said.

The spokesperson said, "On the CSMT-Panvel on the down harbour line, a Belapur local was detained between Mankhurd and Vashi stations from 3:44 pm after a banner landed on the live overhead wires, leading to stopping of trains and switching off of power to remove the banner. This led to bunching of trains on the track. The services have resumed and peak hour will not be disturbed."