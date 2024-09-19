Coldplay is all set to return to India after nine years for their Music of the Spheres World Tour in 2025. The team has officially announced the tour dates and venue. Take a look

Coldplay

On Wednesday, it was officially announced that the Global rock band Coldplay is all set to enthrall the Indian audience with a special concert in 2025. On Wednesday, BookMyShow Live, the live entertainment experiential division of BookMyShow, shared the update on their official Instagram handle with a small teaser. They are bringing their Music of Spheres World Tour to India.

Date, venue and booking details of Coldplay Mumbai concert

Now, Coldplay has put out the dates of the India tour and other countries. It looks like India will start the new year on a grand musical note with the band playing in Mumbai on January 18 and 19. The concert will be held at the DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai. The band will be performing on both Saturday and Sunday.

Tickets will go on sale on September 22, 2024, at 12 PM IST on BookMyShow and the starting price for tickets is Rs 2,500. Fans will be able to purchase up to eight tickets per transaction, ensuring that large groups of friends and family can enjoy the concert together.

The tickets will be available through Book My Show only as they are the official event partner. There will not be any pre-sale for bank customers. The tickets must be secured online as there is no sale of tickets at the venue.

Things to keep in mind before attending Coldplay concert in Mumbai

The minimum age to attend the concert is 5. Children should be accompanied by adults who have a valid ticket for the show. The concert is expected to run approximately for four hours and once entered people cannot move out. If they wish to move outside the stadium before the show ends, re-entry would not be permitted.

As with most large events, food and beverages will be available for purchase at the venue, though outside food will not be permitted. While the DY Patil Stadium is not air-conditioned, those who opt for the hospitality package will have access to air-conditioned pre-function areas.This package also includes premium food and beverage service, an elevated viewing deck, dedicated entry lanes, restrooms, parking, and a drop-off zone.

Coldplay previously performed in India in 2016 as a part of the Global Citizen Festival in Mumbai. The band, which was established in 1997, consists of vocalist and pianist Chris Martin, guitarist Jonny Buckland, bassist Guy Berryman, and drummer and percussionist Will Champion.

'A Sky Full of Stars', 'Don't Panic', 'Viva la Vida' and 'In My Place' are some of the most hit songs of the band.