Breaking News
BJP is 'washing machine' which people facing graft charges can join: Sharad Pawar
Banks have all details when it comes to loan default by farmers: Uddhav Thackeray
Arun Gawli's aide who jumped parole held in Navi Mumbai
Gangster Ejaz Lakdawala sentenced to life imprisonment in 1996 murder case
DRI busts gold smuggling syndicate, seizes over 16 kg gold and Rs 2.65 crore cash
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Entertainment News > Hollywood News > Article > Coldplays Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are officially engaged Reports
<< Back to Elections 2024

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are officially engaged: Reports

Updated on: 07 March,2024 12:25 PM IST  |  Los Angeles
Written by: Tuhina Upadhyay | tuhina.upadhyay@mid-day.com

Top

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been together for several years now. If the rumours are to be believed then the couple are now engaged!

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are officially engaged: Reports

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

Listen to this article
Coldplay's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are officially engaged: Reports
x
00:00

The lead singer of Coldplay, who is 47 years old, recently proposed to Dakota Johnson aged 34. This happened some time ago, and his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, along with their children Apple and Moses, fully support the decision.


Coldplay's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are officially engaged


Despite being together for six years, the couple has usually kept their relationship out of the public eye. However, a source revealed to The Mirror that they got engaged a while back and have decided to share the news more openly with their close circle. The source mentioned that the couple has been deeply in love since the beginning of their relationship, so taking this next step was a natural progression for them. 


"The couple got engaged a while ago and have kept the news private. But now they are being open about it with their circles. They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable." The source was quoted as saying.

About Coldplay's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson 

Chris and Dakota didn't cross paths through professional collaborations but rather connected through mutual friends. According to the actress, who shared this information with Vanity Fair in June 2022, they've been inseparable ever since they first met. The public first noticed their relationship in 2017, a year after the Coldplay singer's divorce from Gwyneth.

In a Bustle interview, the 34-year-old actress discussed her role as a stepmom to Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, the teenage children of Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow. She expressed her deep affection for them, stating that she loves the kids wholeheartedly, as if her life depends on it.

Furthermore, she shared that she is open to the possibility of having children of her own if it's meant to be, indicating a willingness to embrace motherhood in the future.

When Gwyneth Paltrow shared her love for Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow has often shared her admiration and love for Dakota Johnson with her fans, reported People.

The 51-year-old Goop founder engaged in a Q&A with her fans on her Instagram Story in 2023 while getting ready for a talk show appearance. She also confessed her love for her ex-husband Chris Martin's girlfriend while getting her cosmetics done.

Among questions about her hair, friendships, motherhood and gut health, one follower posed the query, "What is your relationship like with Dakota Johnson?" A beaming Paltrow then informed viewers, "We're actually very good friends she said, adding, "I love her so much."

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

chris martin dakota johnson hollywood news Hollywood Hollywood News Updates Hollywood Buzz
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK