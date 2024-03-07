Coldplay's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are officially engaged: Reports

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson have been together for several years now. If the rumours are to be believed then the couple are now engaged!

Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

The lead singer of Coldplay, who is 47 years old, recently proposed to Dakota Johnson aged 34. This happened some time ago, and his ex-wife Gwyneth Paltrow, along with their children Apple and Moses, fully support the decision.

Coldplay's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson are officially engaged

Despite being together for six years, the couple has usually kept their relationship out of the public eye. However, a source revealed to The Mirror that they got engaged a while back and have decided to share the news more openly with their close circle. The source mentioned that the couple has been deeply in love since the beginning of their relationship, so taking this next step was a natural progression for them.

"The couple got engaged a while ago and have kept the news private. But now they are being open about it with their circles. They have been besotted with each other from day one so taking this next step was inevitable." The source was quoted as saying.

About Coldplay's Chris Martin and Dakota Johnson

Chris and Dakota didn't cross paths through professional collaborations but rather connected through mutual friends. According to the actress, who shared this information with Vanity Fair in June 2022, they've been inseparable ever since they first met. The public first noticed their relationship in 2017, a year after the Coldplay singer's divorce from Gwyneth.

In a Bustle interview, the 34-year-old actress discussed her role as a stepmom to Apple, 19, and Moses, 17, the teenage children of Coldplay singer Chris Martin and Gwyneth Paltrow. She expressed her deep affection for them, stating that she loves the kids wholeheartedly, as if her life depends on it.

Furthermore, she shared that she is open to the possibility of having children of her own if it's meant to be, indicating a willingness to embrace motherhood in the future.

When Gwyneth Paltrow shared her love for Dakota Johnson

Gwyneth Paltrow has often shared her admiration and love for Dakota Johnson with her fans, reported People.

The 51-year-old Goop founder engaged in a Q&A with her fans on her Instagram Story in 2023 while getting ready for a talk show appearance. She also confessed her love for her ex-husband Chris Martin's girlfriend while getting her cosmetics done.

Among questions about her hair, friendships, motherhood and gut health, one follower posed the query, "What is your relationship like with Dakota Johnson?" A beaming Paltrow then informed viewers, "We're actually very good friends she said, adding, "I love her so much."