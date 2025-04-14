Anupam Kher’s Tanvi The Great will have its world premiere within the Marché du Film during the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025. Numerous A-listers are expected to attend the screening

Anupam Kher takes Tanvi The Great to Cannes 2025

Anupam Kher’s much-anticipated directorial, Tanvi The Great, is all set to put Indian cinema on the global stage like never before. The film will have its world premiere at Cannes, within the Marché du Film, during the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025. The screening will be attended by the cast and crew and introduced by Kher himself, with numerous A-listers expected to attend.

Anupam Kher on taking Tanvi The Great to Cannes

Talking about taking Tanvi The Great globally, Anupam Kher shared, "I’ve always wanted to create a film with a universal theme—one that transcends boundaries and connects with hearts everywhere. Tanvi The Great is a story born from deep passion and purpose. It’s a film from our hearts, and I believe it will resonate just as deeply with audiences in Ahmedabad as it will in America. Having Oscar-winner M.M. Keeravani bring this story to life with his musical genius has been a true blessing. His artistry has elevated Tanvi The Great in ways I had only dreamt of. I am truly humbled to present Tanvi The Great, our labour of love to the world."

More about Cannes 2025

After dazzling at the Met Gala last year, Bollywood star Alia Bhatt has officially confirmed that she will be making her debut at the prestigious Cannes Film Festival 2025, joining the Indian icons who have graced the red carpet in previous years.

The 78th Cannes Film Festival, which will take place from May 13 to May 24, 2025, has long been a celebrated event for Indian stars. Over the years, personalities like Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Deepika Padukone, and Sonam Kapoor have been regular attendees.

Actor and film producer Robert De Niro will be honoured with an honorary Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement at the opening ceremony. Tom Cruise and Paramount's Mission: Impossible - The Final Reckoning is set for a Cannes Film Festival launch. Filmmaker Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, which stars actors Janhvi Kapoor and Ishaan Khatter, has officially been selected for the 'Un Certain Regard' section.

