As a new Gucci ambassador, South Korean boy band BTS’ eldest member Jin's appearance at Milan Fashion Week 2024 created a lot of buzz among fans and fashion lovers

BTS' Jin Pic/X

Listen to this article Video of BTS ARMY chanting Jin's name outside Gucci show as he greets them goes viral | Milan Fashion Week x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS’ eldest member Kim Seok-jin, known professionally as Jin, attended the Gucci showcase at Milan Fashion Week 2024 in Italy on Saturday. As a new Gucci ambassador, Jin's appearance at this prestigious fashion event created a lot of buzz among fans and fashion lovers. What one did not anticipate was the ARMY swarming outside the venue to catch a glimpse of the K-pop idol.

ADVERTISEMENT

THE MAIN EVENT #JIN 💜🥹



“Jin get celebrated by fans outside Gucci.”



FACE OF GUCCI JIN

JIN AT MILAN FASHION WEEK#JinxGucciSS25 #GucciSS25#GucciIstante @Gucci pic.twitter.com/k56ANz30Ki — BTS Charts Daily (@btschartsdailyc) September 20, 2024

BTS ARMY chants ‘Kim Seok-jin’ outside Gucci show

Jin welcomed a crowd of fans eager to see him at the event. He looked dapper in a brown outfit for the Gucci show, wearing a brown and black tie-dye jumper with matching brown pants. He finished the look with a black belt. The ARMY that had gathered outside were seen chanting his name ‘Kim Seok-jin’ as he obliged to stop by and greet them.

BTS’ Jin makes Gucci’s brand site crash

After Jin was announced as the global face, the system received unusual traffic, leading to Gucci's Japanese website temporarily crashing. The BTS star, who has joined Alia Bhatt, Dakota Johnson, Hanni, Lee Jung Jae, Park Gyu Young, and Jay Park as the brand’s face, shared that "it is meaningful and thrilling to be a part of such a house."

BTS’ Jin is back at making music

In 2022, BTS members RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook decided to take some time off as a group and focus on their solo projects. Jin, who is back at the grind told Harper’s Bazaar Korea, "When I work on solo songs, I usually start from thoughts like, 'This might be fun to try,' or 'This would suit me well.' In a way, I don't necessarily want to make it obvious, but I think I write songs with the mindset of wanting to express those emotions that inevitably show through in some way. I'm not sure if my true feelings come across 100% though."

Jin was the first one to get discharged from mandatory military service in June. The occasion was even more special as it coincided with the group’s 11th debut anniversary. Jin signed up in December 2022 and was out by June 2025. Upon his discharge, Jin hugged 1000 lucky fans as a part of his meet and greet session. It was the biggest highlight of the FESTA celebrations.