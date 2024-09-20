As a new Gucci ambassador, Jin's appearance at this prestigious fashion event is creating a lot of buzz among fans and fashion lovers. Take a look at the viral pictures
BTS Jin (Pic/X)
BTS member Jin has made a fashionable entrance in Milan, Italy, as he got ready for the much-anticipated Gucci 2025 Spring/Summer Fashion Show. The Korean pop star's look broke the internet!
BTS Jin's Milan Fashion Week 2024 look breaks the internet
As a new Gucci ambassador, Jin's appearance at this prestigious fashion event is creating a lot of buzz among fans and fashion lovers. Before the show, he reached out to his supporters through W Korea, sharing a sneak peek of his stylish adventures in Milan.
BTS' Jin gets swarmed by ARMY at Milan
BTS's Jin welcomed a crowd of fans eager to see him at the event. Kim Seok-Jin looked dapper in a brown outfit for the Gucci show, wearing a brown and black tie-dye jumper with matching brown pants. He finished the look with a black belt.
In August, South Korean boy band BTS’s eldest member, Jin, was named the luxury brand Gucci's global ambassador. The K-pop idol, who resumed his professional life after returning from mandatory military service, was spotted at the Incheon airport on Wednesday morning as he headed to Italy for the Milan Fashion Week 2024.
BTS Jin heads to Italy for Milan Fashion Week 2024
Jin was spotted at the Incheon airport in a black denim co-ord set. He waved at the fans who had gathered to catch a glimpse of him. Jin even bowed down and thanked them. Taking to Weverse, Jin wrote, “Hello it's Jin, been a while are you enjoying your chuseok!? I've been cooking, eating, and spending time with family! now at the airport to fly to Milan. It's my first invitation to this sort of event so I'm nervous to the core (kidding not nervous at all) ok be back soon!”
BTS Jin makes Gucci’s brand site crash
After Jin was announced as the global face, the system received unusual traffic, leading to Gucci's Japanese website temporarily crashing. The BTS star, who has joined Alia Bhatt, Dakota Johnson, Hanni, Lee Jung Jae, Park Gyu Young, and Jay Park as the brand’s face, shared that "it is meaningful and thrilling to be a part of such a house."
BTS Jin scripted history at the 2024 Paris Olympics
Jin, who is back from the military is leaving no stone unturned to make up for the lost time on the professional front. From marking his return with a meet and greet to becoming the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics, the eldest member of the group is unstoppable.