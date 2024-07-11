BTS: Jin reveals he didn't realize RM was playing 'Dynamite' on the saxophone during his military discharge

BTS member Jin recounted how he noticed RM playing the saxophone after his military discharge but had no idea the tune was ‘Dynamite’.

BTS' Jin with RM Pic/X

South Korean boy band BTS’ eldest member Jin was the first one to get discharged from mandatory military service last month. The occasion was even more special as it coincided with the group’s 11th debut anniversary. On the day of the discharge, RM, Jungkook, V, Jimin, and J-hope joined their hyung for an intimate celebration outside the premises. In an interview with Weverse magazine, Jin recounted how he noticed RM playing the saxophone but had no idea the tune was ‘Dynamite’.

He said, "I didn’t even realize he (RM) was playing next to me, and I only found out the song being played was Dynamite when I saw the video later. I was an assistant drill sergeant, so I was used to hearing the saxophone in recordings of the army band all the time, like at discharge and enlistment ceremonies. So when I heard music playing, I just assumed it was the same discharge music as always. I was crying, and I had to salute here and there because there were reporters, and I was just so overwhelmed that I had no idea. Then I turned to look and saw Namjoon and was like, 'Huh?' It was the typical Namjoon, but he was wearing something super weird! (laughs) It was like, “What? Anyway, thanks for coming. Alright, Namjoon, let’s go, let’s go.”

Jin also revealed the members’ reaction to him being the first in the group to be enlisted in the military and to get discharged as well. The ‘worldwide handsome’ said, “The guys kept telling me they were so jealous, and the people from the management team who are always around told me they’d never seen such a genuine look of envy in their eyes. They all had that look on their face, they said. So I didn’t brag about it or anything, I just teased them a lot. It was too good seeing them get all worked up about it. I kept it up for around 30 minutes."

Jin signed up in December 2022 and was out by June 2025. Upon his discharge, Jin hugged 1000 lucky fans as a part of his meet and greet session. It was the biggest highlight of the FESTA celebrations.