BTS' Jin wishes to have his own family in the future: 'I want to be on stage when I'm 50'

20 November,2024
In a recent interview, BTS’ Jin was asked about his plans for the next couple of years as he has marked 12 years since his debut as a K-pop idol, here's what he said

South Korean boy band BTS’ eldest member Jin, who is out with his new solo album ‘Happy’ sat down for a candid interview where he spoke about the group’s future. Jin shared that he wants to have a family of his own and also wishes to perform till he’s 50. 


BTS’ Jin wants to have a family of his own 


In a recent interview, BTS’ Jin was asked about his plans for the next couple of years as he has marked 12 years since his debut as a K-pop idol. The worldwide handsome replied, “The members and I talk this often. We'd like to be on stage until we can't move. We'll each have our life but we'll also go on stage together. And if we have our own family, we can bring them and go perform together. We're talking about 10, 20, 30 years from now. I want to be on stage when I'm 50.”


BTS’ Jin’s message to his younger self

In another interview, the BTS star shared what he would tell his younger self. “I want to tell my 21-year-old self to work even harder. Later, you'll be making music like this is something I would also like to say. That if you work really, really hard, there will be amazing results in the future waiting for you,” said Jin. 

BTS’ Jin to appear on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'

Jin is the third member of the Korean boy band to make his solo appearance on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. It is no doubt that the popular show is the most preferred late-night show of BTS members. Before Jin, Jimin, and Suga made solo appearances on the chat show. Jin will be appearing on the show on November 20 (today).

Jin was discharged from the military in June, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

