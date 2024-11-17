BTS' Jin was joined by Red Velvet singer Wendy, who expressed that she was nervous to sing in front of the BTS ARMY. Their adorable interaction has surfaced on social media

Red Velvet's Wendy and BTS' Jin Pic/X

Listen to this article Red Velvet's Wendy joins BTS' Jin to sing 'Heart on the Window' live: ‘Nervous to perform for ARMY’ x 00:00

South Korean boy band BTS member Jin kickstarted the promotions for his new solo album ‘Happy’ with a Special Stage LIVE concert in Seoul on November 16. Jin was joined by Red Velvet singer Wendy, who expressed that she was nervous to sing in front of the BTS ARMY. Their adorable interaction has surfaced on social media.

Red Velvet's Wendy nervous to perform for BTS ARMY

In the video shared on social media, Jin welcomes Wendy on stage. She said that she enjoyed working on their song 'Heart on the Window' which is part of the ‘Happy’ album. She said that she was used to performing for her fans but was nervous performing for ARMY. Wendy further said that she felt like she had debuted again. When Jin asked her how long it’s been she replied 11 years. He said it’s been 12 years for him, to which Wendy called him "Sunbaenim" - a Korean term used to address someone older than you in the workplace.

BTS’ Jin reveals how Red Velvet’s Wendy came on board for the collab

Jin recalled, “I was thinking about who I should duet with for this track, and Wendy immediately came to mind. One day, I was out dining with friends and mentioned how much I loved her voice. They called her up right then and there and asked if she’d be interested in collaborating with me. She graciously accepted, and I want to thank Wendy again. I was really shy.”

BTS’ Jin to appear on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'

Jin is the third member of the Korean boy band to make his solo appearance on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. It is no doubt that the popular show is the most preferred late-night show of BTS members. Before Jin, Jimin, and Suga made solo appearances on the chat show. Jin will be appearing on the show on November 20.

Jin was discharged from the military in June, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.