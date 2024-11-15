The video shows South Korean boy band BTS members Jin and J-hope twinning in the same pair of trousers and running in slow motion at different places around them

BTS' Jin and J-hope

South Korean boy band BTS members Jin and J-hope who were discharged from their mandatory military service this year, collaborated for the 'Running Wild' challenge. For those unversed, it is a promotional stint for Jin’s latest music video of the same name from his album ‘Happy’, which was released today.

BTS’ Jin and J-hope participate in the 'Running Wild' challenge

The video shows Jin and J-hope twinning in the same pair of trousers and running in slow motion at different places. They first do it at an indoor basketball court, then the lift, while reading magazines, and doing makeup in their vanity. The video is available on BTS’ TikTok but was shared on Instagram by fans since the platform is banned in certain countries.

As per BigHit, 'Happy' is Jin's heartfelt invitation for fans to join him on his journey to discover happiness. The album features six tracks, each with its own unique vibe, all grounded in a band sound.

Jin to appear on Jimmy Fallon's 'The Tonight Show'

Jin is the third member of the Korean boy band to make his solo appearance on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. It is no doubt that the popular show is the most preferred late-night show of BTS members. Before Jin, Jimin, and Suga made solo appearances on the chat show. Jin will be appearing on the show on November 20.

BTS’ J-hope and Jin’s military service

J-hope was discharged from his mandatory military service last month, after completing an 18-month commitment. He was greeted by Jin, who was discharged in June, coinciding with the band’s debut anniversary.

The other members RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook began their military service in December 2023, with the group expected to regroup in 2025 once all have completed their obligations. Suga was enlisted in September 2023.

The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.