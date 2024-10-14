Reports of Jin working on his solo album have been making rounds for a while now, and to put the rumours to rest and let the fans rejoice, BIGHIT MUSIC has confirmed the news

In Pic: BTS Jin

BTS Jin is all set to give the much-awaited gift to the ARMY. Jin is gearing up for his debut solo, Happy. Yes, you read that right, the K-pop star is working hard to treat his fans with a bigger and better musical treat. Reports of Jin working on his solo album have been making rounds for a while now, and to put the rumours to rest and let the fans rejoice, BIGHIT MUSIC has confirmed the news in an official statement.

BIGHIT music confirms Jin’s solo

The BTS company stated, "We are thrilled to share the details of BTS member Jin's first solo album, 'Happy'. 'Happy' is Jin's heartfelt invitation for fans to join him on his journey to discover happiness. The album features six tracks, each with its own unique vibe, all grounded in a band sound."

They further shared, "With his sincere emotions and warm messages to his fans woven throughout 'Happy', we hope the album brings joy to all of you. In addition to the album release, Jin will be engaging with fans through various activities. We ask for your continued love and support for Jin as he makes his solo return with 'Happy'."

While sharing the details about the solo album's release date and pre-order date, the company said, "Pre-Order Date: From 11 AM, Tuesday, October 15, 2024 (KST). Release Date: 2 PM, Friday, November 15, 2024 (KST)."

ARMY reacts to teh news of Jin’s solo album

This news has made the ARMY rejoice in happiness. Sharing their excitement, one fan wrote, "Finally ..!! Omggggg … the album name suits him perfectly. KSJ1 is coming." "This will be huge, ready for the new spark," another one commented. A third one wrote, “Let’s gooooo.”

Notably, Jin previously hinted at his solo project when he shared the tracklist for Jimin's second solo album, writing, "Jimin, I'm next. I'll be singing in June too." This sparked a lot of excitement and anticipation among fans.

BTS’ Jin’s Journey Post-Military

Jin was the first member to be discharged from mandatory military service in June. The occasion was even more special as it coincided with the group’s 11th debut anniversary. Jin signed up in December 2022 and was out by June 2025. Upon his discharge, Jin hugged 1,000 lucky fans as part of his meet-and-greet session. It was the biggest highlight of the FESTA celebrations.

Jin became the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics and also attended the 2024 Paris Fashion Week as Gucci’s ambassador. He is said to be the mystery guest alongside Coldplay at their 4-day concert at Goyang Stadium, Seoul. The shows will take place in 2025 on April 16, 18, 19, and 22.