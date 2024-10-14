BTS member J-Hope will soon be returning home after completing his mandatory military service for South Korea. Ahead of his return, BIGHIT shared an update

Days ahead of BTS member J-Hope's military discharge, BIGHIT shared an official update regarding the same. The agency revealed that there are no special events planned for the discharge day as it is shared by many other service members as well. They also advised fans to not the visit the site in order to avoid any overcrowding.

Sharing a note on social media, BIGHIT music wrote, "We are excited to bring you the news of j-hope’s upcoming military discharge. j-hope is close to completing his active service in the army and will soon be discharged."

The note further read, "Discharge day is a day shared by many service members. No special events are planned on the day of j-hope’s discharge. To prevent any issues arising from overcrowding, fans are strongly advised to refrain from visiting the site. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts."

"We are always grateful for your unwavering love and support for j-hope. Our company will continue to put our utmost effort into supporting our artists. Thank you once again for your continued love and support for BTS," they concluded.

BTS’ J-hope’s military service

J-hope, who enlisted in the army as an active-duty soldier in April 2023 is currently working as an instructor at the training battalion in Gangwon Province. He is expected to complete his military service by October 2024. The decision by BTS to enlist in the military helped avert a sticky situation for South Korea's government. Military service is compulsory for all able-bodied males under 30 years old. The current system allows for some exceptions on the grounds of exceptional service to the country. Some top athletes and classical musicians have been excused on this basis, but pop artists have not.

J-Hope's October selfie

In an exciting moment for fans around the globe, J-hope of BTS took to Instagram recently to share a beautiful selfie, reminding ARMY that he will be back home soon! As J-Hope continues his mandatory military service in South Korea, he maintains a strong connection with his fans.

The post, which features the singer's face, is accompanied by a thoughtful caption: “It's October. It's made up of really pretty (even) pictures. I'll see you on deployment day then. Enjoy it ”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by jhope (@uarmyhope)