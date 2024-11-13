BTS star Jin to make solo debut on Jimmy Fallon's The Tonight Show

Jin and Jimmy Fallon

BTS star Jin is the third member from the Korean boy band to make his solo appearance on The Tonight Show hosted by Jimmy Fallon. It is no doubt that the popular show is the most preferred late-night show of BTS members. Before Jin, Jimin and Suga made solo appearances on the chat show. Jin will be appearing on the show on November 20, revealed the official promo video of The Tonight Show.

BTS's Jin heads to The Tonight Show

The news was revealed with a teaser video shared on the official Instagram handle of The Tonight Show. In the video, BTS superfan Fallon can be seen opening an envelope marked “top secret” and inserting an old-school floppy disk marked “special guest” into a Windows 95-era PC. The Tonight Show host reacts with delight after an image of the South Korean pop star slowly comes into full view as the high-tempo focus track from Jin’s new album, titled 'Running Wild' is heard in the background. It is revealed that the episode will be aired on November 20.

While Jin will be making his solo debut on the show, he is no stranger to Jimmy Fallon and the popular late-night American show. He has previously featured on the show along with BTS members in 2018, 2020, and 2021 which is including their famous performance at the Grand Central station as part of The Tonight Show.

Jin to release his first solo album 'Happy'

Jin's first solo album 'Happy' will be released on November 15. The first single 'I'll be there' from the six-track album was released late last month. He co-produced the song alongside American singer-songwriter MAX. He is the last of the seven members of BTS to release a solo project.

Talking about his solo album, BIGHIT MUSIC in an official statement said: "We are thrilled to share the details of BTS member Jin's first solo album, 'Happy'. 'Happy' is Jin's heartfelt invitation for fans to join him on his journey to discover happiness. The album features six tracks, each with its own unique vibe, all grounded in a band sound."

They further shared, "With his sincere emotions and warm messages to his fans woven throughout 'Happy', we hope the album brings joy to all of you. In addition to the album release, Jin will be engaging with fans through various activities. We ask for your continued love and support for Jin as he makes his solo return with 'Happy'."

While sharing the details about the solo album's release date and pre-order date, the company said, "Pre-Order Date: From 11 AM, Tuesday, October 15, 2024 (KST). Release Date: 2 PM, Friday, November 15, 2024 (KST)."

BTS’ Jin’s Journey Post-Military

Jin was the first member to be discharged from mandatory military service in June. The occasion was even more special as it coincided with the group’s 11th debut anniversary. Jin signed up in December 2022 and was out by June 2025. Upon his discharge, Jin hugged 1,000 lucky fans as part of his meet-and-greet session. It was the biggest highlight of the FESTA celebrations.

Jin became the torchbearer at the 2024 Paris Olympics and also attended the 2024 Paris Fashion Week as Gucci’s ambassador. He is said to be the mystery guest alongside Coldplay at their 4-day concert at Goyang Stadium, Seoul. The shows will take place in 2025 on April 16, 18, 19, and 22



