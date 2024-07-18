Jimmy Fallon took to Instagram and shared a special video for the announcement of Jimin's performance.

Jimin Pic/Instagram

Listen to this article It's Jimin Fallon! BTS star to perform ‘Who’ on 'The Tonight Show' and ARMY can't keep calm x 00:00

South Korean boy band member Jimin is set to return on 'The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon’ to deliver a special performance on his latest song ‘Who’. Jimmy Fallon took to Instagram and shared a special video for the announcement.

The clip begins with Fallon holding a soda can with Jimin’s face on it with his laptop screen showing Jimin surrounded by fireworks. He then walks to the rack with Chim Chim plushies and an LED with ‘Who’ which starts flickering.

ADVERTISEMENT

The video’s caption revealed that Jimin’s performance will be aired on Monday, July 22, at 11:35/10:35c on NBC.

The BTS ARMY couldn’t help but feel overwhelmed with many taking to the comment section. One user wrote, The fact lately BTS choose and trust Jimmy Fallon as the only host to promote (even in the military) despite in the past being guests in plenty American shows explain how Fallon was the real one who treated them with genuine respect. I love their friendship."

“Jimin worked so hard before going to the military,” added another.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The Tonight Show (@fallontonight)

Jimin enlisted in the military in November last year. He was accompanied by RM, V, and Jungkook. The group has been on a hiatus since June 2022 with the members carrying on individual activities until their reunion, which is expected in 2025.

Formed in 2010, South Korean boyband BTS -- also known as the Bangtan Boys -- also took a break in December 2021, when the group said they needed some downtime to recharge.

Besides that, Jimin and Jungkook are gearing up to showcase their adventures in a brand-new travel reality series titled 'Are You Sure?!'. Produced exclusively for Disney+, the series promises an intimate look at the duo's travels across three diverse locations.

Filmed in 2023, before their mandatory military service enlistment, 'Are You Sure?!' is set to premiere on August 8, offering fans a glimpse into the personal journeys of these beloved K-pop idols. The series will span across New York, Jeju Island in South Korea, and Sapporo in Japan, blending urban exploration with serene natural landscapes.

Meanwhile, BTS member Jin, who recently completed his military service, was seen as a torchbearer for the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

(With inputs from Agencies)