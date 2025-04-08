Breaking News
Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan-starrer King to go on floors in July

Updated on: 08 April,2025 06:45 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Priyanka Sharma | priyanka.sharma@mid-day.com

Sources say Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan’s actioner, which was to roll in April, is pushed to July as the superstar wants the script to be perfected

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan-starrer King to go on floors in July

Shah Rukh Khan with daughter Suhana. Pics/Yogen Shah

Shah Rukh Khan, Suhana Khan-starrer King to go on floors in July
There has been much anticipation and activity surrounding King over the past year. That begs the question—when will the Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan-starrer roll? While reports suggested that filmmaker Siddharth Anand would take the action drama on floors by April 2025, mid-day has now learnt that he will call action on it only by July. 


Siddharth AnandSiddharth Anand


It turns out the superstar wants the script to be perfected down to the last detail, as the film marks his daughter Suhana’s big-screen debut. Anand and Sujoy Ghosh, who was earlier supposed to helm it, are fine-tuning the material with their co-writers. A source says, “Scripting is going on. The makers want to ensure they have a terrific script at hand before the camera starts rolling. King not only sees Suhana coming on the big screen for the first time, but also features the father-daughter duo together. Keeping these factors in mind, Shah Rukh wants the team to take their time to polish the material and deliver an ambitious movie. The team is now planning to begin filming in July-August.” 


King, which stars Abhishek Bachchan as the antagonist, is easily among the most anticipated movies of 2026. Shah Rukh, who is reuniting with Anand after their blockbuster Pathaan (2023), reportedly plays an assassin, and Suhana, his protégé.

