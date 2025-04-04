Shah Rukh Khan has also taken to his X account to share a heartfelt message for veteran actor Manoj Kumar after his demise on Friday, April 4

In Pic: Manoj Kumar

Veteran actor Manoj Kumar passed away today, on Friday, April 4, 2025, leaving the entire industry in a state of shock. With several industry personalities reaching his residence to meet the family, condolences are pouring in for the veteran actor. Now, Shah Rukh Khan has also taken to his X account to share a heartfelt message for the departed soul.

Manoj Kumar ji made films that uplifted our country, our cinema, and focused on unity with unmatched sincerity. A legend in every sense. His films shaped an era and left a mark on our cinema. Thank you, sir. You will always be ‘Bharat’ to us. — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 4, 2025

Shah Rukh Khan expresses condolences on Manoj Kumar’s death

Earlier in the morning, Prime Minister Narendra Modi penned a heartfelt note along with some treasured memories of his meeting with the veteran star, "Deeply saddened by the passing of legendary actor and filmmaker Shri Manoj Kumar Ji. He was an icon of Indian cinema, who was particularly remembered for his patriotic zeal, which was also reflected in his films. Manoj Ji’s works ignited a spirit of national pride and will continue to inspire generations. My thoughts are with his family and admirers in this hour of grief. Om Shanti."

After the news of Manoj Kumar's demise broke, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, Farhan Akhtar, Manoj Bajpayee, Ajay Devgn, Hansal Mehta, among others, shared heartfelt tributes for the legendary star.

About Manoj Kumar

Born Harikrishan Goswami on July 24, 1937, in Abbottabad (now in Pakistan), Kumar made his mark in Hindi cinema starting in the late 1950s. However, it was during the 1960s and 1970s that he rose to prominence as one of Bollywood’s most celebrated stars.

His portrayal of patriotic characters in films like Upkar, Purab Aur Paschim, and Shaheed earned him the nickname "Bharat Kumar" and established him as a national icon.

In addition to his acting prowess, Kumar also excelled as a director and producer. His directorial debut, Upkar (1967), won him the National Film Award for Second Best Feature Film. His other major directorial works, including Purab Aur Paschim (1970) and Roti Kapda Aur Makaan (1974), were both critical and commercial successes.