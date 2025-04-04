Kareena Kapoor Khan has spoken out against relying on botox and other cosmetic procedures to look younger. Instead, the actor prefers to focus on healthy living and nutrition.

Kareena Kapoor

Face lines, yes please!

No more part two

After multiple reports suggesting that SS Rajamouli’s upcoming film, the working title of which is SSMB 29, will have two parts, latest reports suggest that the filmmaker has decided to narrate the forest adventure in a single part. Apparently, the director wants to “break away from the trend of two-part storytelling, which he feels has been misused by some filmmakers for monetary gains. We have also learnt that he doesn’t want to “stretch the story for the sake of it. The film, featuring Mahesh Babu, Priyanka Chopra, and Prithviraj Sukumaran, is expected to be Rajamouli’s longest film to date, with a runtime of 3 hours and 30 minutes. The movie is expected to release in 2027.

Outsiders to the rescue

With many Hindi films not making an impact at the box office lately, Telugu star Vijay Deverakonda says that Hindi cinema will soon undergo a creative reboot. He said, “From this vacuum, surely a new breed of filmmakers will emerge.” He emphasised on how fresh talent, from “outside Bollywood will steer Hindi cinema in a new direction.” He also shared that this change will bring new energy to the industry, currently experiencing a slump.

The Bengal chapter

Continuing his affinity for stories of India’s freedom struggle, filmmmaker Nikkhil Advani is helming a series based on the life of Bengali revolutionary Rash Behari Bose. YouTube star-turned-actor Bhuvan Bam has been reportedly cast for the role, while Rohit Saraf will be seen playing Bose’s close aide, Sachindra Nath Sanyal. We have learnt that the cast also includes Laapataa Ladies breakout star Pratibha Ranta. The series is currently being shot in Madh Island, Mumbai, where a set reflecting Bengal of the 1900s has been erected. Nikkhil’s last streaming work was Freedom at Night (2024).

Waiting for an apology

Days away from the release of Kesari 2, producer Karan Johar says the film was a result of the anger that he and the team felt over the 1919 Jallianwala Bagh massacre that killed thousands. At the trailer launch of the film, starring Akshay Kumar, Ananya Panday and R Madhavan, Karan called the killing a genocide and said the British have still not apologised for it. “On April 13, Jallianwala Bagh massacre happened. It was called Khooni Baisakhi that time. What happened that day wasn’t any celebration. It was tragic. It was a massacre, a genocide. The film we made is neither driven by joy nor sorrow—it is driven by anger. Because the answer we have been waiting for, for centuries, still hasn’t come. That apology hasn’t been sought to this day,” he said. Kesari 2, directed by debutant Karan Singh Tyagi, tells the story of lawyer C Sankaran Nair, who sued the British empire for the massacre.

The stalker is back

Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla in Darr

The 1993 psychological thriller, Darr, starring Shah Rukh Khan, Juhi Chawla, and Sunny Deol, is set to re-release in theatres on April 4. Yash Raj Films announced the re-release, inviting fans to “experience this iconic tale on the big screen again.” Directed by late Yash Chopra, Darr follows Rahul’s (played by SRK) obsession for Kiran (played by Juhi), which turns into a dangerous fixation. The film’s gripping narrative, stylish direction, and haunting soundtrack made it a massive success, cementing Shah Rukh Khan’s status as a superstar. Notably, Darr is a significant film in SRK’s career, as it showcased his ability to portray a complex, negative character — an obsessive lover - which established him as a versatile actor and contributed to his rise to superstardom. Apart from Darr, Salman Khan and Aamir Khan’s Andaz Apna Apna (1994) is also re-releasing this month.