Bhuvan Bam: Jaaved Jaaferi was India’s original content creator

Updated on: 09 September,2024 07:09 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Mohar Basu | mohar.basu@mid-day.com

As he teams up with Jaaved in Taaza Khabar 2, Bhuvan says actor was OG content creator with his funny take on Takeshi’s Castle

Bhuvan Bam: Jaaved Jaaferi was India’s original content creator

Bhuvan Bam

On screen, Bhuvan Bam’s Vasya will be seen locking horns with Jaaved Jaaferi’s character in the second season of Taaza Khabar. Off screen, it’s a whole different story.  Working alongside Jaaferi is a cherished experience for the YouTube star-turned-actor. Bam says that growing up, he admired the senior actor-host’s versatility and humour. “I’ve always looked up to Jaaved sir. Watching him bring characters to life with such ease and charisma was a huge part of my childhood. He was India’s original content creator. Long before the digital age [ushered in], he made us laugh, think, and kept us entertained in ways that only he could,” he says.


Jaaved Jaaferi plays the villain
Throughout his career, Jaaferi had a way of connecting with different sets of viewers—if the older generation tuned into Channel V’s Flashback, the youth swore by the dance reality show, Boogie Woogie. Bam’s connection with him runs deeper. Jaaferi was the original voice of the Indian version of Takeshi’s Castle, a staple for many in their growing-up years. Recently, Bam took on the mantle and voiced the reboot. 


Now, collaborating with Jaaferi on the Disney+ Hotstar series feels “surreal” to Bam. The actor says, “Sharing the screen with someone I’ve admired for so long is surreal. Jaaved sir brings so much depth and intensity to his role. He brings a fierce energy to the role of Yusuf Akhtar that elevates the series. Watching him transform into this powerful antagonist was incredible, and pushed me to bring my best to Vasya’s character.”

