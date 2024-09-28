India opener Shafali Verma reveals she has made plenty of adaptations since her T20 debut in 2019; emphasises on playing shots selectively instead of going after each ball like earlier

India’s Shafali Verma during the Asia Cup final against SL in Dambulla recently. Pic/Getty Images

Listen to this article "When your game plan gets better mentally, your consistency increases": Shafali Verma x 00:00

Since her international debut as a 15-year-old in 2019, Shafali Verma’s rise in the Indian team has been a sight to behold. Through her brute force and fearless big-hitting, a totally different style of play as compared to other India women batters, the opener from Rohtak has always delighted fans with her belligerent knocks.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, five years on, on the cusp of playing her third T20 World Cup, Shafali tells what’s changed for her ever since she took the 2020 edition of the tournament by storm through her sizzling strokeplay. “In 2020, I used to hit every ball and it clicked at the start. But then, after some time, there is video analysis on your game and they start to see your whole game plan.

“So, they slowly start to realise what are the strengths and weaknesses of Shafali. I didn’t do that well in 2023, but I got to learn a lot as I went through bad patches and realised the importance of mentality in cricket in last three-four years. So, whatever I learnt in those years, I am implementing all those learnings in 2024.

Also Read: "I will be 100 per cent fit for the new season": Neeraj Chopra updates on his fitness

“I have changed a lot mentally, as initially the mindset would be to go out and hit on every ball. But now I feel like I can wait for one-two balls and then play my shots. When your game plan gets better mentally, then your consistency increases,” said Shafali in a conversation with IANS, held earlier this month during clothing brand QUA’s shoot in New Delhi.

Shafali also likes to bowl and is hoping to get some overs of her off-spin in the tournament. For Shafali, opening and learning from Australia’s five-time World Cup winning captain Meg Lanning in the Delhi Capitals has been hugely inspirational. “The foreign players teach us a lot of things, like Meg is so very calm. I have learnt a lot from her in the first two seasons, and I am really keen to be under her again for the third season,” she said.

India’s Lakshmi, Rathi named in all-women match officials panel for T20 World Cup

Match referee GS Lakshmi and umpire Vrinda Rathi were the Indian names in a 13-member all-female panel of match officials announced by the ICC on Friday for next month’s Women’s T20 World Cup to be held in the UAE. The panel has three match referees and 10 umpires. The tournament will be held from October 3 to 20.

Meanwhile, Australia’s Eloise Sheridan and Lauren Agenbag of South Africa have been appointed as on-field umpires for the marquee India v Pakistan match at the Dubai International Stadium on October 6. Jacquline Williams of the West Indies will be the television umpire.

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever