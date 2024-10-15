"There was pressure to perform after replacing a player of Babar's stature": Kamran Ghulam

Kamran Ghulam played a knock of 118 runs in 224 deliveries. With this, he became the 13th Pakistan batsman to register a century on his Test debut and is the first to do so against the "Three Lions." Ghulam admitted that it was not easy to replace a player of Babar's stature

Kamran Ghulam (Pic: X/@ICC)

Pakistan batsman Kamran Ghulam smashed a stunning century on his Test debut. He said that there was immense pressure on him to perform after taking Babar Azam's place in the squad and also added that his determination in domestic cricket for four years had finally paid off.

Kamra Ghulam's century came on a tricky pitch as Pakistan scored 259 runs for the loss of five wickets at stumps on Day 1 of the second Test match against England.

Kamran Ghulam played a knock of 118 runs in 224 deliveries. With this, he became the 13th Pakistan batsman to register a century on his Test debut and is the first to do so against the "Three Lions."

"It has been frustrating waiting for nearly four years to finally get a chance to play for Pakistan. I had so much passion and wanted to do well when I got the chance," Kamran told the media.

"I waited patiently as I knew sooner or later I would get my chance. I think years of grinding it out in domestic cricket has given me the temperament and skills to play on all sorts of pitches and all types of bowlers.

"Just the habit of getting runs in domestic cricket prepares you for the big stage rest is all about temperament and handling the pressure," he added.

Ghulam admitted that it was not easy to replace a player of Babar's stature. "Yes the pressure was there playing in his (Babar) place but I think the desire I had to succeed overrode that pressure."

The century came at a time when the selectors and the Pakistan Cricket Board were under pressure from critics for daring to drop the out-of-form Babar Azam for the last two Tests against England.

"I am just happy that he (Kamran Ghulam) got his chance at last and he grabbed it with both hands," a national selector said.

Kamran Ghulam finally got a chance after he hit two centuries in the recent Champions Cup ODI event organised by the board in Faisalabad.

