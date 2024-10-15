Breaking News
Updated on: 15 October,2024 07:02 AM IST  |  Multan
PTI |

Top

Stokes is one of the two changes in the England side that beat Pakistan in the first Test. Fast bowler Matthew Potts replaced Gus Atkinson.

Ben Stokes

England skipper Stokes returns for 2nd Pak Test
Captain Ben Stokes made a return to the England Test team as he was on Monday named in the playing XI for the second match against Pakistan beginning here on Tuesday, after he was declared to have been recovered from a hamstring injury he sustained in August.


Stokes is one of the two changes in the England side that beat Pakistan in the first Test. Fast bowler Matthew Potts replaced Gus Atkinson.


