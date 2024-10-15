India announced a 15-player squad on Friday for the upcoming Tests against New Zealand, beginning on October 16 in Bengaluru. While Rohit Sharma will lead the side, the vice-captaincy, which was left vacant for the Bangladesh series, has now been officially handed to star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the three Tests

Rohit Sharma (Pic: File Pic)

Listen to this article "We are thinking of taking them to Australia": Rohit Sharma on these three new players x 00:00

Ahead of the three-match Test series against New Zealand, Team India captain Rohit Sharma stated that the team management will manage the workload of pacer Mayank Yadav.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Mayank has shown what he is capable of, but we need to be cautious with him. He has dealt with several injuries in the past, so we don't want to rush him. We'll monitor him daily and gradually build up his workload with the red ball. Our aim is to develop him progressively rather than throwing him straight into international cricket," said Rohit during the pre-match press conference.

Rohit Sharma also opened up on Mayank Yadav's inclusion alongside Nitish Kumar Reddy.

"We have seen potential in them. They haven't played much red-ball cricket, but we want to groom them and bring them closer to the team in a short period. They've shown they have some ability as well," the opener remarked.

Also Read: IND vs NZ Tests: Active players with most runs

Rohit Sharma further stated that the team management is thinking of taking Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy and Mayank Yadav to Australia for the "Border-Gavaskar Trophy."

"We wanted to keep them close because we are thinking of taking them to Australia. It's important to monitor their workloads and gradually build them up to see what they can offer. We want to create bench strength, especially with fast bowlers. We have 8 or 9 options, not just 3 or 4. Like we have multiple options in batting, we want the same depth with our bowlers."

India announced a 15-player squad on Friday for the upcoming Tests against New Zealand, beginning on October 16 in Bengaluru. While Rohit Sharma will lead the side, the vice-captaincy, which was left vacant for the Bangladesh series, has now been officially handed to star pacer Jasprit Bumrah for the three Tests.

India's squad for the three Tests against New Zealand: Rohit Sharma (C), Jasprit Bumrah (VC), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, KL Rahul, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant (WK), Dhruv Jurel (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Akash Deep.

Travelling reserves: Harshit Rana, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Mayank Yadav, and Prasidh Krishna.

(With ANI Inputs)