Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Khar Police constable passes away after suffering heart attack at his residence

Khar Police constable passes away after suffering heart attack at his residence

Updated on: 05 April,2025 02:36 PM IST  |  Mumbai
Diwakar Sharma | diwakar.sharma@mid-day.com

A ceremonial farewell was held in his honour, where the police band played a mourning tune and a gun salute was given as a mark of respect

Khar Police constable passes away after suffering heart attack at his residence

Sameer Mahadev Indulkar, a 50-year-old constable attached to the Khar police station as an operator, passed away on April 4 after suffering a heart attack at his residence in Mahim.





According to his colleagues, Indulkar's health suddenly deteriorated, and he was rushed to a nearby hospital, but could not be saved.

“He was taken to the hospital immediately, but unfortunately, he didn’t survive,” said a grieving colleague from the Khar police station.

A ceremonial farewell was held in his honour, where the police band played a mourning tune and a gun salute was given as a mark of respect.

Indulkar is survived by his wife, daughter, and elderly mother.

Mumbai DCP Sudhakar Pathare dies in road accident

Earlier, Mumbai's Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Sudhakar Pathare, who was posted in the Port Zone, passed away in a road accident on March 29.

Pathare had visited Hyderabad for training. He was on his way to visit a temple with a friend when the accident occurred. Both Pathare and his friend lost their lives in the crash.

According to Nagarkurnool (Telangana) Superintendent of Police Vaibhav Gaikwad, two individuals were traveling to Srisailam in Andhra Pradesh in an Innova when, around 12 p.m., their vehicle was hit by a State Transport (ST) bus in the ghat section. Sudhakar Pathare sustained a head injury, while his friend Bhagwat Khodake suffered leg and internal injuries. Both were declared dead on arrival at a private hospital.

Meanwhile, the Mumbai Police has condoled the DCP's death. 

In a WhatsApp message, Datta Nalawade, DCP (Detection), Mumbai Crime Branch, said, "Mumbai Police is deeply saddened by the untimely demise of Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) Shri Sudhakar Pathare in a tragic road accident in Telengana today. DCP Pathare was a dedicated officer who served the force with commitment and integrity. His contribution in maintaining law and order in Mumbai Port Zone and  in his earlier assignment are invaluable. His sudden departure leaves a profound void in our ranks. We extend our heartfelt condolences to his family, friends, and colleagues during this difficult time. The Mumbai Police force stands together in mourning the loss of one of its finest officers. We pray the departed soul rests in peace."

