Breaking News
Mumbai: All you need to know about the BKC pod taxis is mapped HERE
Mumbai: THIS is the reason why you see wrong vehicles on JJ flyover or BKC connector
Mumbai: BJP to push Rs 27,334 crore projects before BMC polls
South Mumbai residents can't sleep because of THIS reason
Devendra Fadnavis promises new trains for Mumbai, mega rail projects on track
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > News > India News > Article > Karnataka IPS officer dies in accident while on way to first posting in Hassan district

Karnataka: IPS officer dies in accident while on way to first posting in Hassan district

Updated on: 02 December,2024 09:49 AM IST  |  Karnataka

Top

A young IPS officer, Harsh Bardhan, tragically died in a road accident in Hassan district, Karnataka, while on his way to take up his first posting. He succumbed to head injuries after his vehicle lost control due to a tyre burst.

Karnataka: IPS officer dies in accident while on way to first posting in Hassan district

X/ File Pic

Listen to this article
Karnataka: IPS officer dies in accident while on way to first posting in Hassan district
x
00:00

A young Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Harsh Bardhan, tragically lost his life in a road accident while on his way to take up his first posting in Hassan district, Karnataka, as per police reports.


The incident occurred on the evening of December 1, when the vehicle Bardhan was travelling in suffered a tyre burst near Kittane, located in the Hassan taluk area. Following the tyre burst, the driver of the police vehicle reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road. The vehicle subsequently crashed into a nearby house and a tree, police officials confirmed.


Harsh Bardhan, a 2023-batch IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre, had recently completed his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru. Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Bardhan was on his way to Hassan to report for duty as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Holenarasipur, which is a part of Hassan district.


Despite efforts to save him, Bardhan suffered severe head injuries in the accident and succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Manjegowda, sustained only minor injuries in the crash and was treated for his wounds. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, with initial reports pointing to the burst tyre as the likely cause of the loss of control.

Bardhan’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the law enforcement community, with colleagues and senior officers expressing their grief. His dedication to service and commitment to upholding law and order had already been noted during his training, and his passing has been deeply mourned by all who knew him.

A police official stated, “He was an ambitious and dedicated officer, and his death is a tragic loss for the Karnataka Police.”

As per ANI, the police department is expected to provide further details as the investigation into the tragic incident continues. Bardhan's death is a reminder of the inherent risks faced by law enforcement officers as they carry out their duties to serve and protect the public.

(With inputs from ANI) 

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Indian Police Force karnataka national news news India news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK