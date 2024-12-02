A young IPS officer, Harsh Bardhan, tragically died in a road accident in Hassan district, Karnataka, while on his way to take up his first posting. He succumbed to head injuries after his vehicle lost control due to a tyre burst.

A young Indian Police Service (IPS) officer, Harsh Bardhan, tragically lost his life in a road accident while on his way to take up his first posting in Hassan district, Karnataka, as per police reports.

The incident occurred on the evening of December 1, when the vehicle Bardhan was travelling in suffered a tyre burst near Kittane, located in the Hassan taluk area. Following the tyre burst, the driver of the police vehicle reportedly lost control, causing the vehicle to veer off the road. The vehicle subsequently crashed into a nearby house and a tree, police officials confirmed.

Harsh Bardhan, a 2023-batch IPS officer from the Karnataka cadre, had recently completed his four-week training at the Karnataka Police Academy in Mysuru. Hailing from Madhya Pradesh, Bardhan was on his way to Hassan to report for duty as a probationary Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) in Holenarasipur, which is a part of Hassan district.

Despite efforts to save him, Bardhan suffered severe head injuries in the accident and succumbed to his injuries during treatment at a local hospital. The driver of the vehicle, identified as Manjegowda, sustained only minor injuries in the crash and was treated for his wounds. Authorities are investigating the cause of the accident, with initial reports pointing to the burst tyre as the likely cause of the loss of control.

Bardhan’s untimely death has sent shockwaves through the law enforcement community, with colleagues and senior officers expressing their grief. His dedication to service and commitment to upholding law and order had already been noted during his training, and his passing has been deeply mourned by all who knew him.

A police official stated, “He was an ambitious and dedicated officer, and his death is a tragic loss for the Karnataka Police.”

As per ANI, the police department is expected to provide further details as the investigation into the tragic incident continues. Bardhan's death is a reminder of the inherent risks faced by law enforcement officers as they carry out their duties to serve and protect the public.

(With inputs from ANI)