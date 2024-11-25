Atul Londhe, Maharashtra Congress spokesperson, calls for immediate action against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for breaching the model code of conduct by meeting Home Minister Devendra Fadnavis during elections

Atul Londhe, the chief spokesperson of Maharashtra Congress, has urged the Election Commission to take swift action against IPS officer Rashmi Shukla for violating the Model Code of Conduct. This follows reports that Shukla met with Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis while the code was in effect during the recent election period.

Londhe, in his statement, questioned why the Election Commission had not taken similar action in BJP-ruled states, referencing a previous instance in Telangana where the Election Commission acted quickly when senior officials met with ministers during election time. “In Telangana, when the Director General of Police and a senior officer met with a senior minister, the Election Commission took immediate action. Why does this not happen in BJP-governed states?” he asked.

Londhe further accused Rashmi Shukla of being involved in serious allegations, including the illegal tapping of opposition leaders' phones. The Congress party had previously called for her removal from the position of Director General of Police during the elections, which led to her eventual removal from the post.

Despite the results of the Assembly elections being declared, Londhe emphasised that Shukla's meeting with the Home Minister before the expiry of the Model Code of Conduct was a clear violation. He called for immediate and stringent action against her, saying, "Even though the election results are in, Rashmi Shukla’s actions still warrant prompt attention and action from the Election Commission."