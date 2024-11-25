Maharashtra Congress rejects Nana Patole’s resignation claims as baseless, with spokesperson Atul Londhe stating, "He hasn’t resigned. These rumours are completely false."

The Maharashtra Congress has strongly denied rumours of its state president Nana Patole stepping down from his position following the party's poor performance in the recent state assembly elections. Congress spokesperson Atul Londhe has clarified that the reports circulating in the media are baseless and intended to mislead. "Nana Patole has not resigned. The news about his resignation is completely false and malicious," Londhe told Mid-day.



The speculation arose after the Congress, as part of the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) alliance, suffered a significant defeat in the Maharashtra assembly elections. Despite this, the party has confirmed that Patole remains committed to his role as state president and has not tendered his resignation.



Under Patole’s leadership, the Congress had seen notable success in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, where it secured 13 of the 17 seats it contested in Maharashtra. However, the assembly elections painted a different picture. The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance registered a landslide victory, winning 230 out of 288 seats. Within the alliance, the BJP emerged as the largest party with 132 seats, followed by the Shiv Sena with 57 seats, and the NCP securing 41.



Nana Patole himself faced a tough fight in his constituency, Sakoli, where he narrowly held on to his seat with a slim margin of just 208 votes.



At a press conference, Patole acknowledged the setback and called the election results unexpected. He refrained from making direct allegations about EVM tampering but stated, “People are wondering how the Mahayuti secured such a big victory. This is something we need to understand and address going forward.”



Patole also stressed the importance of holding the newly-elected government accountable. He urged the Mahayuti to fulfil its promises, particularly its commitment to increase the monthly allowance for women under the "Mukhyamantri Majhi Ladki Bahin" scheme from ₹1,500 to ₹2,100.



The Congress has stated its intent to thoroughly review the election outcome and strategise for future challenges. Despite the current challenges, the party reaffirmed its support for Nana Patole’s leadership, dismissing resignation rumours as false and politically motivated.

