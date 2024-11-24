The results of state elections were declared on November 23, and the names of elected legislative assembly members were published in the Maharashtra government state gazette vide the EC's notification

The Election Commission called on Maharashtra Governor C P Radhakrishnan on Sunday to present copies of a gazette with names of the newly-elected members of the state legislature after the Maharashtra Assembly election result.

Deputy election commissioner Hirdesh Kumar and chief electoral officer of Maharashtra S Chockalingam met the governor to present copies of the gazette and the ECI's notification at Raj Bhavan, a release stated, according to the PTI.

It was done as per the provisions of section 73 of the Representation of People Act, 1951.

The Additional chief electoral officer from the office of chief electoral officer, Maharashtra, Kiran Kulkarni, joint chief electoral officer Manohar Parkar, secretary ECI Suman Kumar Das and section officer Niranjan Kumar Sharma of the ECI were also present, as per the PTI.

The Mahayuti retained power in Maharashtra with a victory, winning 230 out of 288 assembly seats.

Eknath Shine of Shiv Sena and his deputies Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar from BJP and NCP, respectively, are among the prominent candidates to win the assembly elections, results of which were declared on Saturday.

All ministers of the Mahayuti, who were in the fray, won.

Mumbai BJP chief Ashish Shelar, and state BJP president Chandrashekhar Bawankule also emerged victorious.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leaders Aaditya Thackeray and Varun Sardesai won from Mumbai. Sardesai defeated NCP candidate Zeeshan Siddique from the Vandre East constituency.

Among debutants, Sreejaya Chavan, daughter of ex-CM Ashok Chavan, won on the BJP ticket from Bhokar seat in Nanded district.

The BJP-led Mahayuti alliance retained power, pocketing a whopping 230 of the 288 assembly seats, as the Congress-led Maha Vikas Aghadi's dream of wresting power fizzled, with the opposition combine managing to garner just 46 seats.

The Election Commission had on Saturday announced that the BJP has won 132 seats, the Shiv Sena won 57, while the NCP got 41 seats.

(with PTI inputs)