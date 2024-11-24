Chandrashekhar Bawankule said that Maharashtra not having a Leader of Opposition (LoP) was a result of "wrong deeds" committed by Congress and the opposition parties

Chandrashekhar Bawankule. File Pic

Maharashtra election result: State won't have Leader of Opposition, says BJP's Chandrashekhar Bawankule

As the Mahayuti swept Maharashtra Assembly elections with huge margin, the state Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) president Chandrashekhar Bawankule on Sunday lashed out at Congress, announcing that there will be no Leader of Opposition (LoP) in the state legislature, reported the ANI.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule further said that Maharashtra not having a Leader of Opposition (LoP) was a result of "wrong deeds" committed by Congress and the opposition parties.

"Maharashtra will not have a leader of the opposition (LoP) this time. This is the result of the wrong deeds of Congress and the opposition. They spread fake narratives in Lok Sabha Elections and duped voters at that time. So when people came to know about this in assembly polls, voters kicked them out as they did in Haryana," BJP Maharashtra chief Chandrashekhar Bawankule said, as per the ANI.

Bawankule chaired a meeting for the party's membership campaign.

The Maharashtra BJP president resolved to give a push to include new members in the party with maximum numbers in the coming days.

"Due to elections in Maharashtra, our membership drive was stopped. Now we have restarted it with an aim of 1.5 crore new members in Maharashtra. Sunil Rane in Mumbai, Rajesh Pandey in western Maharashtra and other leaders will lead the membership drive," Bawankule said, the news agency reported on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena has planned to hold its legislative party meeting on Sunday evening to formally elect their leader. The meeting will happen in the Taj Lands End Hotel in Bandra west.

The Maharashtra election results were announced on Saturday and of 288 assembly constituencies, Mahayuti secured 231 seats in the recently concluded assembly polls in Maharashtra.

Chandrashekhar Bawankule said the Mahayuti leaders and BJP leadership will decide who will be the next chief minister of the state, according to the PTI,

Bawankule said all sections of the society supported the BJP in the Maharashtra assembly polls.

On the issue of the next CM of the state, he said the Mahayuti leaders and the BJP leadership will decide on it.

He also said the Congress' lies were to blame for no party getting enough seats to stake claim for the post of leader of opposition in assembly.

