Maharashtra’s Director General of Police, Rashmi Shukla, faces controversy ahead of the Assembly elections as opposition leaders demand her removal. Alleging bias and a history of surveillance on political rivals, Congress and Shiv Sena (UBT) claim Shukla's role could impact the fairness of the upcoming elections.

File Pic

Key Highlights Share:





Opposition demands Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla’s removal, citing bias. Allegations of surveillance on political rivals fuel election controversy. EC orders immediate transfer amid concerns over election fairness.

Ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly elections, the Election Commission on Monday directed the state government to immediately transfer Maharashtra DGP Rashmi Shukla following complaints from political parties, including the Congress. The directive came in response to demands from opposition parties for the transfer of DGP Rashmi Shukla, who they accused of showing favoritism towards the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and raised concerns that her role could compromise the integrity of the election process.

ADVERTISEMENT

First woman to lead Maharashtra’s police force

Rashmi Shukla, a 1988-batch IPS officer, made history earlier this year when she became Maharashtra's first female police chief, taking charge as the 48th DGP of the state in January. Before this, Shukla held the position of Director General of the Sashastra Seema Bal and has a reputation as a capable, experienced officer.

However, her tenure has been marred by controversies that have made her a focal point in the political tension surrounding the upcoming elections. Opposition leaders have alleged that Shukla’s close ties to the BJP and previous actions while serving in the intelligence department could compromise the integrity of the election.

Allegations of phone tapping and political bias

The controversy surrounding Shukla dates back to her tenure as the head of the state’s intelligence department. In 2019, as Maharashtra’s government was being formed, opposition leaders accused Shukla of illegally intercepting their phone calls and relaying information to BJP leaders, including Devendra Fadnavis. Two First Information Reports (FIRs) were filed against Shukla, accusing her of wiretapping opposition figures. The Bombay High Court later quashed both cases, but the accusations have continued to fuel distrust among opposition parties.

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader and Rajya Sabha MP Sanjay Raut has been one of Shukla’s most vocal critics. “There is a very serious allegation against the state's Director General of Police Rashmi Shukla. In 2019, this Director General of Police, who was directly working for the BJP, was tapping all our phones and giving full information to Devendra Fadnavis about what we were going to do,” Raut said. He argued that Shukla’s position as DGP could compromise the impartiality of the election process, suggesting that she might unfairly target opposition leaders to benefit the BJP.

Congress leads calls for her transfer

In a letter to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar, Maharashtra Congress President Nana Patole demanded Shukla’s immediate removal. Patole cited a "clear bias" against opposition parties, claiming that Shukla’s recent actions have further intensified political violence and tension in Maharashtra. The letter highlighted recent incidents of violence targeting opposition figures, which Patole attributed to a deterioration in the state's law and order under Shukla’s leadership.

The Congress leader’s letter, dated October 31, emphasised that similar requests had been made repeatedly through written and oral representations to the ECI since September. Congress also questioned the ECI's decision to exempt Shukla from transfer, even though the DGP of Jharkhand was removed following the enforcement of the Model Code of Conduct.

The opposition alleges that Shukla has instructed local police chiefs and superintendents to file false cases against opposition leaders to intimidate and suppress political dissent. In particular, Patole accused Shukla of "dereliction of duty" and claimed that her approach compromised the fairness of the election process. The letter explicitly requested that Shukla be relieved of her position to ensure a transparent and impartial election in Maharashtra.

Election Commission’s response

In response to the mounting pressure, the ECI directed Maharashtra’s Chief Secretary, Sujata Saunik, to transfer Shukla and appoint an acting DGP immediately. Additionally, the ECI requested that a panel of three senior IPS officers be submitted as potential candidates for the role of the new DGP. The transfer is to ensure that the state’s top police official is perceived as impartial during the electoral process.

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar has reiterated the importance of neutrality among officials overseeing the election, warning them to be fair and non-partisan in their duties. Kumar stated that the integrity of the election depends on the public’s trust in an unbiased administration and that any signs of bias or undue influence would be dealt with strictly.

Escalating political tensions in Maharashtra

The demand for Shukla’s transfer has intensified the political climate in Maharashtra as the November 20 election date approaches. With all 288 constituencies set to go to polls in a single phase, the election is expected to be fiercely contested, especially between the ruling BJP and the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA), a coalition of Congress, Shiv Sena (UBT), and NCP (Sharad Pawar faction).

Opposition leaders have continued to voice concerns over what they describe as an atmosphere of political violence and intimidation in the state. Many claim that Shukla’s role has enabled the police force to act against opposition leaders while allegedly favouring BJP affiliates. The MVA has warned that the presence of such bias could significantly impact the fairness of the upcoming election.