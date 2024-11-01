Breaking News
Mumbai Police nab Hyderabad woman for luring girls with false promises of film roles
Mumbai Police arrest man claiming to be Bishnoi aide
Domestic dogs could have passed on rabies to jackals, say experts
Mumbai experts say, ‘Voluntary donations key to ending severe blood shortage around Diwali’
Hoax bomb threats: BCAS issues new guidelines to evaluate potential security threats
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Devendra Fadnavis security cover upgraded ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 ex Force One personnel deployed

Devendra Fadnavis' security cover upgraded ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024; ex-Force One personnel deployed

Updated on: 01 November,2024 08:41 PM IST  |  Mumbai
PTI |

Top

There is no specific threat to the senior BJP leader and the boost in the security detail is just a precautionary measure based on a review ahead of the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, an officer said

Devendra Fadnavis' security cover upgraded ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024; ex-Force One personnel deployed

Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis distributes sweets to the security personnel deployed at his residence in Nagpur. Pic/X

Listen to this article
Devendra Fadnavis' security cover upgraded ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024; ex-Force One personnel deployed
x
00:00

In view of the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the state police has upgraded the security cover of Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis with ex-Force One personnel as a precautionary measure, an officer said on Friday.


Fadnavis enjoys 'Z plus' security cover at present, which is taken care of by the Maharashtra Police's Special Protection Unit (SPU), he added.


"As a precautionary measure and taking into consideration any possible threat, we have changed the personnel guarding Deputy CM Fadnavis. Personnel who had earlier served in Force One (an elite commando unit of the state police) and are now attached to SPU have been placed in his security detail," the officer said.


There is no specific threat to the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the boost in the security detail is just a precautionary measure based on a review, he clarified.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 will take place on November 20, while the votes for all the 288 seats will be counted three days later. 

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

devendra fadnavis mumbai mumbai news maharashtra Maharashtra Assembly Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK