Maharashtra Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis distributes sweets to the security personnel deployed at his residence in Nagpur. Pic/X

Listen to this article Devendra Fadnavis' security cover upgraded ahead of Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024; ex-Force One personnel deployed x 00:00

In view of the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, the state police has upgraded the security cover of Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Devendra Fadnavis with ex-Force One personnel as a precautionary measure, an officer said on Friday.

Fadnavis enjoys 'Z plus' security cover at present, which is taken care of by the Maharashtra Police's Special Protection Unit (SPU), he added.

"As a precautionary measure and taking into consideration any possible threat, we have changed the personnel guarding Deputy CM Fadnavis. Personnel who had earlier served in Force One (an elite commando unit of the state police) and are now attached to SPU have been placed in his security detail," the officer said.

There is no specific threat to the senior Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader and the boost in the security detail is just a precautionary measure based on a review, he clarified.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 will take place on November 20, while the votes for all the 288 seats will be counted three days later.

