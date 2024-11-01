Earlier on October 30, Devendra Fadnavis said that every party has rebel candidates and the party is trying to convince most of the rebels and help them withdraw their nominations

Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and BJP leader Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that the rebels are also their people and exuded confidence that the party will be successful in making everyone understand, reported news agency ANI.

"They (rebels) are also our own people, it is our duty to make them understand, sometimes there is a lot of anger but they have formed their mindset in the larger interest of the party, I am confident that we will be successful in making everyone understand," Fadnavis said, reported ANI.

Earlier on October 30, Devendra Fadnavis said that every party has rebel candidates and the party is trying to convince most of the rebels and help them withdraw their nominations.

The issue has also hit the Ajit Pawar-led NCP with the candidature of Mankurd candidate Nawab Malik being opposed by the alliance which is backing Suresh Patil as the official candidate.

When asked about the issue, Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar says, "By November 4, it will be clear which candidate will contest from which seat."

Earlier on Thursday, Mumbai BJP Chief Ashish Shelar said that the NCP Chief Ajit Pawar should not have given a ticket to Nawab Malik. "Ajit Pawar should not have given him a ticket; many in Maharashtra think this way. The serious allegations and chargesheet against him are unacceptable to Maharashtra... The BJP has made its stance clear. Maharashtra opposes an international terrorist like Dawood. Despite this, if he has been given a ticket, the BJP cannot associate with such people. We won't campaign for this candidate. Instead, we'll support the candidate running against him," he said, reported ANI.

Malik, however, remains determined to stay in the fray, "Bharatiya Janata Party or the Shiv Sena Shinde faction is opposing us is not a matter of concern for us. This is expected to happen and we will win with a huge margin in both assemblies," reported ANI.

Both the ruling Mahayuti alliance and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) -- comprising the Shiv Sena (UBT), NCP (Sharad Pawar faction), and Congress -- have intensified their preparations for the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 to 288 Assembly seats in the State. The BJP is part of the ruling Mahayuti alliance alongside the Shiv Sena (Eknath Shinde faction) and Ajit Pawar-led NCP.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

(With inputs from ANI)