Kedar Dighe, who will be making his electoral debut in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, claimed that the development vision of CM Shinde is flawed as he does not take all stakeholders into confidence

Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024: Kedar Dighe says CM Shinde's vision is 'flawed', expresses confidence in defeating him

Shiv Sena (Uddhav Balasaheb Thackeray) candidate Kedar Dighe, who is contesting from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi Assembly seat for the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, expressed confidence on Friday, November 1, that he could achieve a giant-killer act by defeating Chief Minister (CM) and Thane strongman Eknath Shinde. Dighe stated that he has the blessings of his late uncle, Anand — a hugely popular leader from the region who is also considered Shinde's mentor — as well as those of Shiv Sena founder, the late Bal Thackeray.

In an interview with PTI, Dighe, who will be making his electoral debut in the Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024, claimed that Shinde's vision for development is "flawed", as he fails to engage all stakeholders in the process.

"I don't see my electoral debut as a challenge. I am here to win and have confidence and trust of the people, which will help me win. It is the people who decide who will be MP (Member of Parliament) or MLA (Member of Legislative Assembly) and represent them," Dighe said.

He went on to criticise the CM's approach: "The CM's vision of development is flawed. There is no dialogue with stakeholders. The Wagle Estate MIDC has shut down, and corporate offices have taken their place. Youth are facing unemployment. There are no IAS or IPS training academies for competitive exams. Roads, bridges, and connectors are built, and then taxpayers' money is used to fill potholes," he claimed.

Dighe further highlighted the issues in Thane, stating that the problems faced by slum dwellers have gone unheard for the past 20 years, and the city is grappling with a garbage collection crisis.

"A sum of Rs 2,000 crore was received for the 'Smart City' project, but is Thane a Smart City? Unauthorised construction is rampant. There is a lack of urban planning. Thanekars have been held to ransom for the last 20 years. Why did the Shinde government announce a waiver of tolls at entry points to Mumbai just ahead of the assembly polls?" he asked.

'Eknath Shinde govt failed to address farmer suicides'

According to PTI, he also asserted that the Shinde government has failed to address farmer suicides and curb atrocities against women.

"I believe the youth and senior citizens will support me. Senior citizens do not want the next generation to suffer. Youth have been misled. People want to be self-sufficient, but those in power want people to be dependent and vote for them," Dighe asserted.

According to PTI, Dighe outlined his vision for Thane, which includes creating jobs for young people and ensuring the welfare of its residents.

When asked about Shinde's supporters frequently praising the CM as a hands-on leader compared to Uddhav Thackeray, Dighe responded, "Why keep saying that I am there for the people? You [CM] are not doing anyone a favour. It is your job to stand by them."

He added that if public life is one's passion, then one must be present when people need assistance, further criticising Shinde.

The Kopri-Pachpakhadi constituency has existed since 2009, and Shinde has been its MLA since then, winning the 2019 polls by a significant margin of 89,300 votes. The constituency includes Kopri village, Wagle Estate, Dyaneshwar Nagar, Indira Nagar, Kisan Nagar, Savarkar Nagar, and Ramchandra Nagar.

The Maharashtra Assembly Election 2024 is scheduled for November 20, with results to be declared three days later.

(With PTI inputs)