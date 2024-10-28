The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe, the nephew of Thane strongman late Anand Dighe, from the seat in an attempt to corner Shinde

Pic/Maharashtra CMO

Listen to this article Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Eknath Shinde files nomination from Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly seat x 00:00

Ahead of the upcoming Maharashtra assembly elections 2024, Maharashtra Chief Minister and Shiv Sena chief Eknath Shinde on Monday filed his nomination papers from the Kopri-Pachpakhadi assembly constituency in Thane district.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Shiv Sena (UBT) has fielded Kedar Dighe, the nephew of Thane strongman late Anand Dighe, from the seat in an attempt to corner Shinde.

Shinde paid tribute to the late Dighe at Anand Ashram and performed aarti. He boarded a decorated vehicle modelled as a chariot, joined by hundreds of supporters who waved Sena flags and carried huge posters of the chief minister.

Prominent leaders from Shiv Sena and NCP, and Union minister Ramdas Athawale of RPI (A) accompanied Shinde.

The rally commenced from Dutt Mandir at Modella Check Naka, passing through the main streets of Thane. It took approximately two hours to reach the ITI centre where Shinde submitted his nomination papers shortly after 1.30 p.m.

Tuesday is the last date for filing nominations for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024. Earlier on Monday, Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar filed his nomination papers from the Baramati assembly seat.

Earlier today, Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP chief Ajit Pawar filed his nomination papers from the Baramati assembly seat.

Notably, Ajit Pawar's nephew and grandson of Sharad Pawar, Yugendra Pawar, is contesting from the same constituency as the NCP-SP candidate.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

Meanwhile, Nationalist Congress Party chief Sharad Pawar said on Monday that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) would form the government in Maharashtra in the interest of the people, reported ANI.

"Our Alliance will work to resolve the issues. Issues like inflation, unemployment, various questions of farmers, women, adivasis, the poor," he said, reported ANI.

He also criticised the Mahayuti ruling alliance for not resolving the issues of the people.

"We want to change the government in Maharashtra there are lot of issues of the people of Maharashtra are pending because that has not been resolved by the people who are in power currently. We will take all the issues in front of people of Maharashtra and prepare them for the change in Maharashtra", he added, reported ANI.

(With inputs from ANI)