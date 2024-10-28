Ajit Pawar reached the tehsil office in Pune district to file the nomination while being accompanied by a large number of supporters who took out a rally as a mark of their show of strength

Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister and NCP head Ajit Pawar on Monday filed his nomination from Baramati seat for the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024.

He reached the tehsil office in Pune district to file the nomination while being accompanied by a large number of supporters who took out a rally as a mark of their show of strength.

His two sons Parth Pawar and Jay Pawar, and other party leaders were present.

Earlier in the day, exuding confidence, Ajit Pawar said, "Everyone has the right to contest. Whenever any candidate is fielded against me I take them as a strong candidate and campaign accordingly. This time too the people of Baramati will elect me and I have faith in them," reported ANI.

Ajit Pawar is facing a contest in the Baramati assembly seat from his nephew and NCP (SP) candidate Yugendra Pawar, who also filed his nomination earlier in the day without much fanfare.

Yugendra Pawar was accompanied by NCP (SP) chief Sharad Pawar and the latter's daughter Supriya Sule, who is the Lok Sabha member from Baramati.

The Maharashtra Assembly elections are scheduled for November 20, with counting for all 288 constituencies set for November 23.

In the 2019 assembly elections, the BJP won 105 seats, the Shiv Sena 56, and the Congress 44. In 2014, the BJP secured 122 seats, the Shiv Sena 63, and the Congress 42.

NCP-SP Baramati candidate Yugendra Pawar files nomination

NCP-SP candidate from Baramati assembly seat Yugendra Pawar on Monday filed his nomination for the constituency in the presence of Sharad Pawar and Supriya Sule.

Pawar extended his wishes of Diwali to the people and said that he was happy about filling the form on such a special day.

Speaking to the media, Yugendra Pawar said "I want to extend my wishes of Diwali to everyone. We are going to fill out the form and it feels good that we are going to fill the form on such a special day," reported ANI.

