Some seats have been finalised, while a decision on the remaining seats is expected today, Ajit Pawar said

Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar on Tuesday said the ruling Mahayuti alliance, led by CM Eknath Shinde, has almost finalised its seat sharing deal for the November 20 Maharashtra Assembly election 2024, reported the PTI.

"Some seats have been finalised, while a decision on the remaining seats is expected today," the NCP chief told reporters.

"There is no reason for me to be present at the meeting when the decision on some seats is to be taken between the BJP and Shiv Sena," Ajit Pawar said, on his absence at the talks between leaders of BJP and Shiv Sena in Mumbai on Monday, according to the PTI.

The three (party leaders) are present when discussions concern all the three constituents of the Mahayuti alliance, he added.

"As some candidates had to keep up with the 'muhurat' for filing of nominations, they have been allotted our party's A and B forms, Ajit Pawar said, as per the PTI.

The A and B forms are important documents, which denote that a certain candidate has been approved by a political party and should be allotted the election symbol of that party.

There has been no confirmation from any of the ruling alliance leaders on media reports that the BJP may contest 156 of the 288 seats, while Shiv Sena may fight on 78 seats and the NCP may get 54 seats to contest.

Meanwhile, before announcing candidates, NCP has released a list of 27 star campaigners for Maharashtra Assembly election.

Ajit Pawar, NCP working president Praful Patel, the party's state head Sunil Tatkare and a host of cabinet members figure in a list of 27 star campaigners released by the ruling coalition partner for the November 20 assembly polls, reported the PTI.

The Nationalist Congress Party (NCP), a constituent of the ruling Mahayuti alliance, is yet to declare its candidates for the polls to the 288-member assembly.

Before announcing its candidates, which is expected this week, the regional party came out with a list of 27 star campaigners for the assembly elections. State NCP president Sunil Tatkare, who is also a Lok Sabha MP, announced the list.

The party's star campaigners include NCP president Ajit Pawar, Patel, Sunil Tatkare, state ministers Chhagan Bhujbal, Dilip Walse Patil, Dhananjay Munde, Hasan Mushrif and Aditi Tatkare.

The others in the list are Deputy Speaker of state assembly Narhari Zirwal, Rajya Sabha MP Nitin Patil, veteran actor Sayaji Shinde, MLA Amol Mitkari, minority community leader Jallaudin Syed, NCP youth wing national president Dheeraj Sharma and state women's commission chief Rupali Chakankar, the news agency reported.

(with PTI inputs)