Breaking News
Baba Siddique murder: Photo of Zeeshan Siddique found on phone of accused arrested by cops
Mumbai: Hand, foot, and mouth disease on rise in city
Mumbai: The mystery of disappearing Juhu strays
Kandivli road rage: Auto drivers, bikers assault each other
Mumbai weather updates: Prepare for rainy weekend, forecasters say
shot-button
Maharashtra Elections 2024 Maharashtra Elections 2024
Home > News > India News > Article > Mahayuti seat sharing for Maharashtra Assembly election to be announced in a day or two CM Shinde

Mahayuti seat-sharing for Maharashtra Assembly election to be announced in a day or two: CM Shinde

Updated on: 19 October,2024 08:20 PM IST  |  New Delhi
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

CM Shinde along with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah late Friday night to iron out differences among the allies BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP about the seat sharing for the polls

Mahayuti seat-sharing for Maharashtra Assembly election to be announced in a day or two: CM Shinde

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article
Mahayuti seat-sharing for Maharashtra Assembly election to be announced in a day or two: CM Shinde
x
00:00

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that the seat-sharing pact for Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 of the ruling Mahayuti coalition will be announced in a "day or two" as discussions were in the final stages, reported the PTI.


Maharashtra CM Shinde along with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah late Friday night to iron out differences among the allies BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP about the seat sharing for the polls.


"There are no problems. The talks were constructive and are in the final stages," CM Shinde told reporters in New Delhi, as per the PTI.


While Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar returned to Maharashtra early Saturday, CM Shinde stayed back in the national capital for some meetings.

The chief minister said a decision on 30-35 seats was yet to be taken and if necessary, consultations will be held with Shah, the key election strategist of the BJP, once again.

Shinde sidestepped questions on being projected as the chief ministerial face of the ruling alliance.

"We have decided to move ahead with the task at hand. We want to bring the Mahayuti government to power once again and we are confident about it," he said to questions on the chief ministerial face of the ruling coalition, the news agency reported.

Shinde made light of the reported plans by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to contest the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

"In a democracy, everybody has the right to contest elections. And everyone exercises that right as per his strength," CM Shinde said about the planned electoral plunge by the Maratha quota activist, according to the PTI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are seeking to retain power in state.

The polls to the 288-member will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Meanwhile, on reports about his visit to the Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati to offer prayers, CM Eknath Shinde said Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma had invited him and he would like to visit the shrine.

(with PTI inputs)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 Maharashtra Assembly Polls Eknath Shinde devendra fadnavis ajit pawar Mahayuti maharashtra

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK