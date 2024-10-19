CM Shinde along with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah late Friday night to iron out differences among the allies BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP about the seat sharing for the polls

Eknath Shinde. File Pic

Listen to this article Mahayuti seat-sharing for Maharashtra Assembly election to be announced in a day or two: CM Shinde x 00:00

Chief Minister Eknath Shinde on Saturday said that the seat-sharing pact for Maharashtra Assembly election 2024 of the ruling Mahayuti coalition will be announced in a "day or two" as discussions were in the final stages, reported the PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

Maharashtra CM Shinde along with deputy chief ministers Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar met Union Home Minister Amit Shah late Friday night to iron out differences among the allies BJP, Shiv Sena and NCP about the seat sharing for the polls.

"There are no problems. The talks were constructive and are in the final stages," CM Shinde told reporters in New Delhi, as per the PTI.

While Devendra Fadnavis and Ajit Pawar returned to Maharashtra early Saturday, CM Shinde stayed back in the national capital for some meetings.

The chief minister said a decision on 30-35 seats was yet to be taken and if necessary, consultations will be held with Shah, the key election strategist of the BJP, once again.

Shinde sidestepped questions on being projected as the chief ministerial face of the ruling alliance.

"We have decided to move ahead with the task at hand. We want to bring the Mahayuti government to power once again and we are confident about it," he said to questions on the chief ministerial face of the ruling coalition, the news agency reported.

Shinde made light of the reported plans by Maratha quota activist Manoj Jarange to contest the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

"In a democracy, everybody has the right to contest elections. And everyone exercises that right as per his strength," CM Shinde said about the planned electoral plunge by the Maratha quota activist, according to the PTI.

The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), the Shinde-led Shiv Sena and the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) are seeking to retain power in state.

The polls to the 288-member will be held on November 20 and the results will be declared on November 23.

Meanwhile, on reports about his visit to the Kamakhya Devi temple in Guwahati to offer prayers, CM Eknath Shinde said Assam Chief Minister Hemanta Biswa Sarma had invited him and he would like to visit the shrine.

(with PTI inputs)