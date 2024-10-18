Breaking News
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's helicopter makes emergency landing in Satara

Updated on: 18 October,2024 08:47 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde's helicopter had taken off from Pune, sources privy to the information said



File pic


Maharashtra Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde's helicopter made an emergency landing in the state's Satara district.


"In the evening, CM Eknath Shinde's helicopter took off for Pune from Dare in Satara. Shortly after the take off, it began raining heavyily, forcing the captain to redirect the helicopter back to Dare," sources from air traffic control (ATC) informed.


More details are awaited.


maharashtra Eknath Shinde satara

