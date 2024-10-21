Before joining hands with the Mahayuti alliance's constituent, the Sena (UBT) leader was serving as the election coordinator for the Shirur assembly constituency and has held various positions in the Pune Zilla Parishad

Dnyaneshwar Katke with Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare/ Sourced Photo

In a significant shift in the state's political landscape, several prominent leaders have joined the Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) ahead of the Maharashtra Elections 2024. On Monday, the Pune district chief and leader of Shiv Sena (UBT) from Shirur, Dnyaneshwar Aaba Katke jumped ship.

Katke, who is also known as Mauli by his followers, was welcomed into the fold by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar and Sunil Tatkare, state president of the party.

Dnyaneshwar Katke jumping ship before Maharashtra Elections 2024 is being viewed as a significant blow for Uddhav Thackeray's Shiv Sena, particularly in the key Shirur seat.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Sena (UBT) leader joins NCP with his key workers

In his social media post, Deputy CM Ajit Pawar said Dnyaneshwar joined NCP with his key workers like Vinayak Gaikwad who is the Sarpanch of Kolwadi, Deputy Sarpanch Nana Gaikwad, Sarpanch of Pethgaon Suraj Bhalchandra Chaudhary, and others. "I heartily welcome Dnyaneshwar Katke, Shivaji Uttam Choudhary and other dignitaries to the NCP and wish them all the best for the future," he wrote.

Maharashtra Elections 2024: Congress tribal leader joins forces with Pawar Jr

In another development, Sanjay Tiware from Dashrath Tiware Prathisthan, along with Tukaram Vekhande and Jitendra (Pappu Tarmale), also joined the NCP at the same event. Their induction is expected to strengthen the party's presence in the Shahpur region.

Additionally, Bharat Manikrao Gavit, a senior tribal leader from the Congress party, has joined the NCP. Gavit, who carries forward his father’s legacy, was inducted in Mumbai. His previous roles include serving as Union Minister of State for Home and Minister of State for Social Justice. His influence in the Nandurbar region is expected to bolster the NCP’s tribal support ahead of the Maharashtra elections 2024.

Currently, Gavit is serving as the Chairman of the Adivasi Cooperative Sugar Factory, Dokare Nawapur, is a member and former president of the Nandurbar Zilla Parishad and is serving as President of Ladki Bahin Yojana Nawpaur Vidhan Sabha Kshetra Samiti.

"Joined Ajit Pawar to create a bright future for my people in Nawapur Assembly Constituency, will carry forward Manikrao Gavit’s rich legacy," Bharat Manikrao Gavit said after joining the fold.