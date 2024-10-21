The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 to the 288-member assembly will be held on November 20 and counting of votes will take place on November 23

Representational Image

An official on Monday said that the authorities have rejected 6,090 online voter registration applications in Tuljapur assembly constituency of Maharashtra due to various discrepancies, reported news agency PTI.

A week back, around 100 voter registration applications were submitted online suddenly from a single village.

When the administration scrutinised the applications received from 332 of the total 410 booths in Tuljapur, the applicants were not found residing in the mentioned village, the official said, reported PTI.

"We have rejected 6,090 online voter registration applications till Monday morning in Tuljapur assembly constituency. Around 1,200 applications are still under scrutiny," tehsildar Arvind Bolange told PTI.

"The applicants were not found residing in the village mentioned in their applications and their Aadhaar cards was also found to be counterfeit, so we have rejected (the applications). A case has also been registered and we have provided the mobile numbers concerned to police for an investigation," he said, reported PTI.

These online applications were received from nearly the entire assembly seat, except for 15 villages (out of total 194 villages covered under the constituency), the official said.

"There are 410 booths in the Tuljapur assembly segment and we have found such applications from nearly 332 booths. We forwarded it (information) to the block level officers who reached the village and verified these applications," he said, reported PTI.

6,853 wrongly filed voter applications rejected in Chandrapur; SDO lodges complaint

A sub-divisional officer (SDO) has lodged a police complaint in Maharashtra's Chandrapur district after 6,853 applications were filed wrongly during online voter registration, an official said on Sunday, reported PTI.

The SDO of the Rajura division has lodged a complaint, and the applications were rejected in the constituency, the official said.

Collector Vinay Gowda said the Election Commission of India conducted special online voter registration, and they received applications in large numbers from October 3.

Assistant voter registration officers and tehsildars of Rajura, Korpana, Jivati and Gondpipari found that 6,853 applications did not have photos, date of birth and residence proof, and some had wrong information, he said, reported PTI.

The collector said these applications filed through the Voter Helpline App or NVSP Portal were rejected after verification.

Rajura SDO and voter registration officer Ravindra Mane said the applications were rejected according to the prescribed procedure.

(With inputs from PTI)