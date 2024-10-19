The notices were sent under section 79(3) (b) of the Information Technology Act, which empowers law enforcement agencies to order intermediaries to remove any content that can be used for unlawful activities

Maharashtra assembly elections 2024: Poll authority asks 1,752 'misleading' social media posts to be removed

The Chief Electoral Officer of Maharashtra has sent notices to various social media platforms, asking them to take down a total of 1,752 posts that contained fake news and were meant to create confusion among voters, reported news agency PTI.

More than 300 of these posts were deleted after they were flagged by the poll body, an official release said on Friday.

The notices were sent under section 79(3) (b) of the Information Technology Act, which empowers law enforcement agencies to order intermediaries to remove any content that can be used for unlawful activities, reported PTI.

The Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 will be held on November 20.

Of the objectionable posts, 143 were found on Facebook, 280 on Instagram, 1,296 on X , 31 on YouTube, and two on other platforms.

Facebook has so far deleted 16 posts, while action was awaited on 127 more posts. Instagram has deleted 29, X has deleted 251 and YouTube has deleted five posts since the notices were sent, the release said.

It also informed that 420 complaints of violation of the election code of conduct were received on c-VIGIL app of the Election Commission. Out of these, 414 complaints were disposed of, the statement said, adding that the highest number of disposals were in Thane district.

Since the code of conduct kicked in earlier this week, material costing Rs 10.64 crore has been recovered in the form of cash, drugs, liquor and expensive freebies, the release said.

Seventy lakh voters added to electoral rolls in Maharashtra in five years

The number of registered voters in Maharashtra has increased by nearly 70 lakh since the 2019 assembly elections, a top poll official said on Wednesday, reported PTI.

"There were 8,94,46,211 voters in Maharashtra ahead of the 2019 assembly elections. After the special enrollment drives conducted by the election commission, the number has increased to 9,63,69,410, a rise of 69,23,199," said Maharashtra Chief Electoral Officer S Chockalingam, reported PTI.

A polling booth generally has 1,500 voters, but if there are more voters, additional booths would be set up, he said, speaking to reporters a day after the Maharashtra assembly elections 2024 schedule was announced.

There were 96,654 polling booths during the 2019 assembly elections, while there would be 1,00,186 booths this time, Chockalingam informed, reported PTI.

There are 6,36,278 voters with physical disabilities, while 1,16,355 voters are from the armed forces, reported PTI.

The number of first-time voters, those between 18-19 years of age, is 20,93,206, he said.

Notably, of 12,43,192 voters above the age of 85 years, as many as 47,716 are centenarians, said Chockalingam, reported PTI.

Nearly six lakh state government employees would be roped in for election work, he said.

(With inputs from PTI)