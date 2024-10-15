The Election Commission on Tuesday said that the Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase

Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Maharashtra Assembly election: Last date of nominations, voting and result date announced; check entire schedule x 00:00

The Election Commission of India (ECI) on Tuesday announced the entire schedule for the Maharashtra Assembly election 2024.

Addressing a press conference, the Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar said that the date of issue of Gazette notification is October 22.

The poll body said that the Maharashtra Assembly elections will be held in a single phase and voting will take place on November 20, while the counting will held three days later and the results will be announced on November 23.

The term of Maharashtra Assembly's will end on November 26.

The ECI said that the last date of submission of nomination forms will be on October 29 and the scrutiny will take place on October 30. The last date of the withdrawal of the candidatures will be November 11.

Poll schedule

Code of conduct imposed from Oct 15

Date of notification: 22/10/2024

Last date of submission of nomination form: 29/10/2024

Scrutiny: 30/10/2024

Withdrawal: 4/11/2024

Poll date: 20/11/2024

Counting: 23/11/2024

The key contenders in the Maharashtra Assembly elections 2024 are the ruling Mahayuti Alliance comprising the BJP, CM Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena, and the Ajit Pawar-led NCP and the opposition Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) coalition which includes the Uddhav Thackeray-led Shiv Sena (UBT), Sharad Pawar-led NCP (SP) and The Congress.

In the Lok Sabha elections 2024, the opposition MVA fared well and the BJP's share fell to 9 seats, from 23 seats five years ago. The MVA had secured 30 seats. The state has a total of 48 Lok Sabha seats.

Meanwhile, in the 2019 Maharashtra Assembly election, the BJP had won 105 seats and the Congress had won 44.

The Mahayuti and the MVA alliances are yet to declare their seat-sharing formulas as talks continue between the alliance parties.

Assured Minimum Facilities (AMF) at Polling Stations-

The Election Commission said that it has issued instructions to the Chief Electoral Officers of Jharkhand and Maharashtra to ensure that every polling station needs to be on ground floor/road entry level and shall have accessible road in good condition leading to polling station building and is equipped with Assured Minimum

Facilities (AMF) like drinking water, waiting shed, toilet with water facility, adequate arrangements for lighting, ramp of proper gradient for the PwD electors and a standard voting compartment, proper signage etc.

It said that the Election Commission has also directed CEOs/DEOs to take efforts to make permanent ramp and permanent infrastructure at every polling station.